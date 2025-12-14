Spotify Wrapped 2025 spotlighted Nigerian artists’ dominance, with both superstars and rising acts shaping the year’s streaming trends

Hit songs and albums from Afrobeats, Afro-Adura, and emerging sounds led local charts while also gaining strong international traction

The list reflects both the most-streamed tracks and albums, as well as artists’ overall streaming performance locally and internationally

Spotify's 2025 Wrapped is an annual summary of subscribers' musical preferences.

It highlights a new generation of artists who have transformed the music industry over the past year, including old musicians still dominating the airwaves.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Nigeria's most-streamed songs and artists.

Source: Instagram



Davido’s With You takes the lead on Spotify

Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, or Davido, now has the most 2025 Spotify Nigeria streams for his hit tune "With You" featuring Omah Lay. The song, one of the lead tracks from his new album "5ive," received 89.1 million streams this year. With You was released by Columbia Records on April 18, 2025.

Fido’s Joy is Coming shines on Spotify 2025

Upcoming artist Fido generated buzz this year with the release of his viral anthem ‘Joy is Coming’. The earworm took the second position after Davido’s With You as the most-streamed 2025 single on Spotify. In an interview with Premium Times, Fido revealed that the hit track was inspired by the challenges he faced and the optimism he held onto in those trying moments.

FOLA secures major spotlight on Spotify in 2025

Upcoming artist Folarin “FOLA” Odunlami burst onto the scene with record-breaking streaming numbers as he secured two top spots on Spotify in 2025. The One Condition crooner gained the seventh position on the most-streamed artists in Nigeria, and his song Lost featuring Kizz Daniel is the sixth most-streamed song of 2025.

Wizkid crowned Spotify’s most-streamed Nigerian artist

Wizkid was announced as Nigeria's most-streamed artist of 2025 on Spotify, topping the platform's most recent 'Wrapped' list. Wizkid's album Morayo was also the most-streamed in Nigeria, reaffirming the strength of his worldwide fanbase. Although the body of work was released late in 2024, it nonetheless emerged as the biggest album in 2025 with 292.4 million streams, Turntable Charts reports. The other top five albums are Davido's 5ive, BNXN's Captain, Burna Boy's No Sign of Weakness, and FOLA's Catharsis.

Seyi Vibez shines through as 2nd most-streamed Nigerian artist

Seyi Vibez completed 2025 as the second-most-streamed artist in Nigeria on Spotify, and his album Children of Africa was in the top ten most-streamed albums in the country. His rise exemplifies how far Afro-Adura has come, from secret street circles to global recognition. Afro-Adura is a Nigerian sub-genre of Afrobeats known for its prayer-like lyrics, emotional depth, and themes of resilience, hustle, and optimism.

Although many people identified with the sound, Afro-Adura struggled for recognition in its early days. Some listeners dismissed it as "trench music," a term used to disparage the genre and the communities from where it originated, Guardian reports.

Asake’s three albums dominate Spotify’s Top 10

Asake, in particular, displayed tremendous repertoire strength, with three albums ranking among the top ten, demonstrating how deeply his music is ingrained in the country's everyday listening habits. The albums include: Work of Art (2023), Lungu Boy (2024), and Mr Money With The Vibe (2022).

Burna Boy tops most exported Nigerian artists on Spotify 2025

Burna Boy once again secured his place at the forefront of Nigeria's worldwide music rise, leading Spotify's 2025 list of the most-exported Nigerian musicians.

The list, dominated by familiar names, places Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid behind Burna Boy, demonstrating how a small group of artists continues to drive global perceptions of Afrobeats and its modern offshoots.

Rema’s Calm Down gains spot on Spotify's most-exported Nigerian song

Rema's chart-topping collaboration Calm Down with Selena Gomez remained the most exported Nigerian song for the third year in a row, demonstrating the persistent worldwide effect of a success built on Nigerian rhythm. Calm Down has reportedly emerged as Afrobeats' most successful global export, topping charts in several countries and breaking streaming records.

Ayra Starr leads female Nigerian singers on Spotify

Ayra Starr, the Mavin superstar, has solidified her position as the most-streamed female artist on Spotify Nigeria in 2025, despite stiff competition from fresh voices and foreign names. Tems, upcoming street-hop/Amapiano fusion group Smur Lee, Afrobeats veteran Tiwa Savage, gospel favourite Sunmisola, and international singers Billie Eilish, SZA, and Rihanna all made the Top 10.

Dunsin Oyekan’s reacts as Spotify Wrapped 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that some of the Spotify Wrapped shared by Nigerians showed them listening to songs from Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, as well as the likes of Odumodu Blvck and Olamide.

The mixture also captured the attention of gospel singer Oyekan, who shared an eye emoji, suggesting he was shocked.

"Spotify wrap These mixtures....." he tweeted.

