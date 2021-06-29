Just like Erica, Big Brother Naija 2020 winner Laycon is not keen on addressing their issue or having a conversation about it

A lot of BBNaija fans expected the episode with both of them to be explosive just like with the other ex-housemates

Laycon in his statement said the situation with Erica would probably get mended at a point, but he is putting every attention he gets from fans into his music

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show which started on June 17 had a lot of fans waiting for the edition winner, Laycon and Erica's episode.

The pair went from being friends and potential lovers to sworn enemies with their fanbases strongly behind them.

Laycon says he is putting all his energy into his music Photo credit: @itslaycon/@ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The show host, Ebuka gave the ex-housemates the floor to have a conversation and probably sort out their differences.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Erica in her statement said having a conversation about their differences is not relevant and the rapper is also not far from that thought.

Mending fences

Laycon was of the opinion that what happened between him and Erica in the house could have been avoided and would probably be mended at a point.

The singer continued by saying that for where he is at the moment in his life, he would rather have everyone showing him support and love argue over the spot his album and songs are holding on charts.

He continued by saying that he got on the show to promote his music, and he would not feel good dragging fans through BBNaija arguments after all he went through to get to the point he is at in his career.

The rapper also revealed that he does not have the emotion to describe how he feels about what happened back in the house and his music is the reason he hasn't had time to mentally think about any other thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions

While some people commended Laycon for handling the situation with maturity, others drummed support for Erica.

Read some comments below:

Enir_olaa

"One thing I'm going to say is, I applaud Laycon and his management. They don't thrive on negativity. Move on and focus on positivity. Well done Laycon."

Jhoystin:

"They both handled it with maturity. They do not like each other and they've moved on to focus on career."

Alexannabela:

"Laycon dodged questions. I thought he'll answer with his full chest."

Olorideeyemi:

"Mend what? Face your front and give us music."

_temila:

"That you did not mend since. This guy is a bad person, forming maturity."

Chidimma8430:

"He's pretending."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Tolani Baj demands 1m as birthday gift

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave Dorathy, Prince and Tbaj an opportunity to shed light on the nature of their relationship/situationship.

Dorathy gave a lengthy explanation about how she always wanted Prince to be clear about the nature of his relationship with Tbaj.

Tbaj, on the other hand, narrated her version of the story and how she once spotted Prince and Lilo 'getting involved'.

When asked to tell his side of the story, Prince made a revelation about Tbaj requesting a million naira as a birthday gift.

Source: Legit