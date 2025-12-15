The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has set a new petrol price of N739 per litre at its partner filling stations

The new fuel price coincides with the refinery’s decision to reduce the gantry price to N699 per litre

The change is now expected to be reflected at various filling stations in partnership with Dangote

Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that, starting Tuesday, December 16, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc will implement the new pump price of N739 per litre.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Lekki refinery, Aliko Dangote said the new prices will be enforced at all filling stations purchasing from the refinery.

Dangote partners set to reduce petrol prices across Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Dangote said:

“Starting Tuesday, MRS will begin selling petrol at N739 per litre. We will definitely enforce that low price. You won’t buy petrol at N970 per litre again."

Other partner stations expected to adjust prices include:

Conoil Plc

Eterna Plc

Golden Super

Nepal Energies

Kifayat Global Energy

Riquest Oil and Gas

Emadeb Energy Services Limited

Other stations expected to make a change

Garima Petroleum

Sunbeth Energies

Sobaz Nigeria Ltd.

Sixxco Oil Ltd.

N.U. Synergy Ltd.

Soroman Nigeria Ltd.

Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd.

Jengre

Cocean

Kifayat

Triumph Golden

Sifem Global

Riquest

Mamu Oil

Dangote blames marketers for new price

Dangote also alleged that some officials had met with certain marketers and encouraged them to maintain high pump prices to frustrate the price reduction, adding that the company would use all available resources to ensure the new price regime is implemented.

Petrol from Dangote refinery now below NNPC's rate Photo: Bloomberg

Dangote noted that the refinery had opened sales to independent marketers, including members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and any buyer capable of lifting 10 truckloads could purchase petrol at the N699 gantry price.

He added:

“For this December and January, we don’t want people to sell petrol for more than N740 nationwide. Those who want to keep the price high to sabotage the government, we will fight as much as we can to make sure that these prices come down."

The drop in petrol prices comes as one of the benefits of Dangote Refinery’s direct distribution of petrol.

The nationwide price enforcement is part of the refinery’s strategy to ensure fair pricing and improved access for consumers.

The refinery has urged more filling station owners to register and enjoy the free logistics offered.

In a statement, the refinery said:

"All petrol station owners nationwide are invited to register for free delivery and other benefits."

Dangote new price is lower than NNPC's rate

The new Dangote pump price is significantly lower than the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) rates, currently N890 per litre in Lagos and N920 per litre in Abuja.

Depots slash fuel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prices of diesel and petrol have dropped at private depots across the country, intensifying competition with the Dangote Refinery.

For diesel, operators including MAO, MENJ, TMDK, and DUPORT are now selling at N958 per litre a 3% reduction from N985 last week

The new price is also slightly lower than Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot price of N960 per litre.

