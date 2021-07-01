A photo and a video of Zion Balogun with headphones and a soundboard was recently shared on his official Instagram page

The little boy who is singer Wizkid's youngest son with manager, Jada P, was seen playing some music much on his music mixer

This comes a few days after the singer spoke about family and the musician stated that his three sons mean the world to him

It appears Wizkid's youngest child, Zion Balogun, may have just found his career path and it has to do with music.

The three-year-old was recently caught on film playing with a piece of sound equipment, with headphones on.

The little boy is seen playing with a soundboard. Photo credit: @zionayo

In one of the post, Zion is seen on the bed with the music mixer playing a song much to the amusement of the two ladies with him.

Sharing the video, the video was captioned:

"Clear Road DJ Zion Give themmm "

In another post, the caption read:

"Say Hello to the New DJ Toughboy x DJ sky ❤️ ☺️"

See photo below:

Wizkid and his boys

A few days ago, Wizkid shared how the birth of his sons changed his life. According to him, he is a father before anything else.

Guardian reported that the singer said he used to see himself as Wizkid the musician but started seeing himself as a father after he welcomed his boys.

Gushing about his first child Boluwatife, the singer described the young boy as his best friend. According to Wizkid, Tife calls him almost every day and they have lovely conversations.

Wizkid's sons celebrate him on Father's Day

Legit.ng reported that the singer's first Boluwatife and his third child Zion took to their Instagram pages to shower compliments on their dad.

Shola Ogudu's son Boluwatife shared a black-and-white throwback photo with his dad and expressed love for him in the caption.

His youngest son with his manager, Jada P, Zion also had a lovely Father's Day post on his Instagram page. The little boy described the Joro crooner as his best friend and his superhero.

Source: Legit.ng