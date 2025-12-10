Burna Boy has cancelled another show as part of his No Sign of Weakness concert tour in December

The music star, who has been performing in various US locations, was scheduled to perform at the Kia Center in Orlando

Fans have reacted to the move, speculating on the reasons behind his decision, especially since he has previously cancelled other shows

Self-acclaimed Giant of Africa, Ebunoluwa Dami Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has faced backlash after cancelling a show in Orlando, USA.

The music star, who embarked on a tour across the USA a few days ago, was scheduled to perform at the Kia Center in Orlando.

According to updates on Ticketmaster, the show was supposed to take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, but it was cancelled.

The ticket company promised to refund all concertgoers who purchased tickets through their platform. However, Ticketmaster did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Fans react to Burna Boy's action

Reactions have trailed Burna Boy’s decision, with many claiming that he is following Wizkid’s lead, who is known for cancelling shows.

Some fans compared him to Davido, stating that the "If" crooner doesn't cancel shows like Burna Boy. However, a few of his fans defended him, saying that the Last Last crooner had informed concertgoers that he wasn't feeling well during his last show.

This comes a few weeks after Burna Boy cancelled several shows in the US following controversy surrounding his decision to have a fan removed from his concert.

The music star had sent a lady home for sleeping during his performance. The lady later reacted, explaining why she was asleep during the show.

According to her, she allegedly lost her baby daddy and had been depressed. However, a friend encouraged her to attend the singer's show.

Fans react to Burna Boy's move about show

Netizens reacted after seeing what the music star did to his fans abroad amid controversy trailing him. Here are comments below:

@damilare_dynamic shared:

"I don’t want his down fall ,God knows Odogwu is my Favorite artist ,but him pretending as if what he did to the lady didn’t affect him is something him and his team can just meet the woman privately and do something for her ,that thing is affecting Odogwu cuz no one want to be disgraced."

@bigdreamzzz001 reacted:

"Burna boy talk say he not dey fine and feeling sick when he perform for him last show. Maybe na make he cancel the show today."

@emoney_gram01 commented:

"Baba don de enter Wizkid era."

@onireason4010 shared:

"Leave USA for OBO."

@outsider_foreverr stated:

"Biggest touring artist of all time."

Daniel Regha reacts to Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

