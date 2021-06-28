Burna Boy recently beat Wizkid and six musicians from other countries to become the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and emerge as winner consecutively

An elated Burna walked to the stage to receive his award, accompanied by his mum, Bose Ogulu who is also his manager

The singer decided to show off the Nigerian in him by teaching the white people in the hall basic pidgin English

Singer Burna Boy continues to make Nigeria proud as he recently bagged the Best International Act at the recently-concluded BET Awards.

With his recent win, the On The Low crooner has set a new record as he becomes the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and win consecutively.

Burna Boy has set a new record with his latest win Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

He walked up to the stage to receive his plaque as well as drop his acceptance speech with his mum, Bose Ogulu by his side.

Naija to the world

The Ye crooner decided to do something special which he noted was to teach the white people present something about where they are really from.

He taught them how to reply when someone asks if they are present in pidgin, he also translated it into proper English.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comment sighted on the post below:

Aston_store_gh:

"Was that necessary?"

Igbinoviaowen:

"This guy dey give me joy."

Ediganzerstyles:

"Legend!"

Rahman_yazz_:

"Where you’re all really from!! Burna Boy na number 1, no worry."

Abayomi_alvin:

"Vibes. teach dem!"

Burna Boy shows off his mansion

Burna Boy got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after he shared a video of the house he was in, in The Hamptons, US.

The singer who shared several clips showing off the big house took fans on a virtual tour and eventually got to the pond that had fish in it.

Burna Boy also said " If your crib doesn't have a pond with fishes, don't play with me."

