Another protest by Zamfara state residents has caused heavy traffic gridlock at the busy Sokoto-Gusau highway

The villagers were said to be protesting against the persistent killings of their people by gunmen suspected to be bandits

Protesters made up of mostly women and children blocked the road near Tashar Abu, refusing to allow motorists to pass

Zamfara state - Hundreds of people were on Thursday, July 1, affected by the demonstration of the people of Garmar Hannu Village, Maru LGA in Zamfara state on the Sokoto-Gusau Road, The Punch reports.

The residents mostly women and children who were protesting over the persistent killings of their people by bandits.

Villagers mostly women and children in Zamfara are protesting over the killings of their people by bandits. Photo credit: @officialdrbellomatawalle

The villagers who blocked the busiest road in the state refused motorists access to the road near Tashar Abu in Bungudu local government area of the state.

According to the report, the angry protesters refused to leave when security personnel were sent to secure the road until some armed bandits on motorcycles approached the scene.

A motorist identified as Ayomide Adeyemo confirming the incident to the news publication stated that he was coming from Lagos going to Anka town. Adeyemo also lamented that he was stranded for several hours.

Bandits go on rampage again, block Sokoto-Gusau road for operations

This development is coming less than a month after 12 people were killed by suspected bandits at Maikujera in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the spokesman of the Sokoto police command, confirming the attack said the incident happened around 4:30 pm on Thursday, June 10.

The bandits were said to have blocked Sokoto-Gusau road a portion between Bimasa and Lambar Bakuraon Sunday, June 13.

Stop blocking Kaduna-Abuja highway, El-Rufai warns residents

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has warned communities along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to desist from blocking the highway during protests against the mindless killings by bandits.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner of internal security and home affairs indicates that Governor El-Rufai issued the warning when he visited the communities at the weekend.

The Kaduna governor explained that blocking highways affects the activities of innocent citizens.

