Three policemen in the convoy of the Kano state governor are currently nursing injuries after surviving an attack by bandits

The bandits were said to have barricaded the road and opened fire on the convoy which was travelling from Zamfara to Kano state

Sources in Government House Kano say Governor Ganduje was not in the convoy as at the time the incident occurred

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kano - Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that armed bandits on Tuesday night, June 29 attacked the convoy of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

According to the report, at least three policemen sustained injuries during the attack which happened after the convoy was making its way to Kano from Zamfara state.

Governor Ganduje is yet to publicly comment on the incident. Photo credit: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

A political trip turned sour

Governor Ganduje had attended a mass All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held to welcome his Zamfara state counterpart into the party earlier in the day.

Kano Government House sources, however, revealed that Ganduje was not in the convoy when the security operatives encountered the gunmen.

Ganduje was said to have joined the convoy of his Jigawa state counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, after the mega rally in Gusau.

A source quoted in the report said:

“You know because the place was rowdy after the event which had many state governors in attendance, His Excellency, Gov Ganduje, joined his friend, Governor Badaru, and they both arrived in Kano hours before the Kano convoy arrived.”

Dozens of gunmen, who barricaded the road, were said to have opened fire immediately they sighted the convoy.

A day before the attack, Governor Ganduje shared photos of himself on his official Facebook page, receiving a delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president had the team on behalf of his son, Yusuf who is getting married to the daughter of his Royal Highness Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, a traditional leader in Kano state.

An unlucky lawmaker encountered the bandits

On the same night Governor Ganduje was attacked, the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad, was killed by bandits.

Ahmad was killed while on his way to Kano after attending the same political rally attended by Ganduje.

The gunmen also kidnapped the deceased lawmaker’s son and driver.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon has said that with collective and concerted prayers from all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity, the country will win the war against armed banditry, kidnapping, and other social ills bedevilling the country.

Gowon made the comment at a one-day prayer rally to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The event was held at the Calvary Life Assembly, Nomansland, Kano state with the theme, “Awake, put on strength the arm of the Lord.”

Source: Legit.ng