Residents of Kaduna state, especially those living around the Kaduna-Abuja highway, usually block the road whenever they are protesting against insecurity

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has, however, warned them against the practice, saying it cannot address their grievances

Governor El-Rufai who visited the residents commiserated with them over the recent killings and restated his commitment to making the state safe

Chikun LGA, Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has warned communities along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to desist from blocking the highway during protests against the mindless killings by bandits.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner of internal security and home affairs indicates that Governor El-Rufai issued the warning when he visited the communities at the weekend, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has warned communities around the Kaduna-Abuja road against blocking highways during protests. Photo credit: The Governor of Kaduna State

The Kaduna governor explained that blocking highways affects the activities of innocent citizens.

He added that the action offers no solution but only creates panic and further breakdown of law and order, The Cable also reported.

Legit.ng gathers that El-Rufai accompanied by the speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, and interacted with the citizens at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas of Chinkun local government area.

He commiserated with the residents over the recent killings and assured them of the state government’s commitment to the security of lives and property.

He added that the government was aware of their plights, as conveyed in daily security reports from action agencies.

Four killed, 49 abducted by bandits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents in the affected communities on Saturday, June 19, blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway for several hours while protesting.

The development left many travellers stranded on the highway.

The bandits reportedly killed four people and abducted 49 during the attack in Angwan Madaki, Kakau community, on Friday, June 18.

Zaria is under siege, Emir raises alarm

Meanwhile, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has said the emirate is under siege.

According to him, the residents are having sleepless nights due to abductions going on within Zaria and environs.

He described the situation as unacceptable and urged the government to take action.

