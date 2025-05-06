Aliko Dangote praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing a capable leadership team at NNPC, highlighting Ahmadu Kida's role as Non-Executive Chairman and Bashir Ojulari as Group CEO

Dangote expressed confidence that the new team, with its technical expertise, will address systemic challenges and align with the president's goal of driving Nigeria's economy toward a $1 trillion target

He also clarified that his comments on battling oil industry cabals were unrelated to NNPC's new leadership, which he acknowledged for its commitment to reform and transparency

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group, praised President Bola Tinubu for putting together a "capable leadership team" at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) during his weekend visit to Abuja.

Photo Credit: Dagote Group, Federal Govt

Source: Getty Images

Dangote emphasized Ahmadu Kida's appointment as Non-Executive Chairman and Bashir Ojulari's appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer during the visit.

According to a statement from Dangote's media team, he met with the president to express his gratitude for assembling such a strong and capable team, which is well-suited to advance NNPC.

Dangote stated that the new management team's extensive technical expertise and managerial background are crucial for reviving Nigeria's most important public company, ChannelsTV reported.

He further mentioned that the new team, led by Ojulari and Kida, aligns with the president's strategic goal of promoting innovation and reform in the energy industry.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” Dangote said.

In response to inquiries from the select media over the weekend, Dangote stated that he is still battling to keep his $20 billion refinery afloat and that he is committed to fighting the oil industry's cabals.

Dangote clarified that his remarks were unrelated to the current NNPC leadership, pointing out that the NNPC Limited's new leadership has so far been helpful in attending to the company's needs.

He disclosed that the cabals he was referring to were a few powerful oil dealers and marketers determined to thwart President Tinubu's efforts to restructure the country's economy.

He also noted that NNPC Limited's recent initiatives and structural changes are strong indicators of the company's increased emphasis on accountability, efficiency, and transparency.

Photo Credit: Federal Governmnet

Source: UGC

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.

Dangote underlined his group's commitment to supporting the shared vision of a thriving, energy-secure Nigeria and expressed confidence that the new leadership of NNPC Limited will drive the nation's energy industry to new heights.

Dangote refinery confirms readiness to meet petrol consumption

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Group has announced that its refinery is now producing 57 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, daily.

This was disclosed during a recent tour of the refinery complex by a delegation from Zambia, led by the country’s Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, and also Aliko Dangote President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) to explore a partnership.

After the tour, Dangote stated that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has enough petrol in storage to meet Nigeria's domestic demand.

Source: Legit.ng