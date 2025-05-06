Paris Saint-Germain have opted out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen due to tactical preferences and internal disagreements

PSG manager Luis Enrique prefers versatile forwards over traditional No. 9s, which is one of the reasons for backing down

Manchester United have reignited interest in Osimhen, who has scored 33 goals for Galatasaray this season

Paris Saint-Germain had a serious interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen last summer, tabling a joint €200 million bid for both Osimhen and Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

While Kvaratskhelia eventually joined PSG in January, the Osimhen deal fell through, largely due to internal disagreements at the French club.

Victor Osimhen after scoring for Galatasaray in the Super Lig clash versus Sivasspor on Saturday. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sport's Sacha Tavolieri, the push to sign Osimhen came primarily from sporting director Luís Campos, who believed in the striker’s profile. However, manager Luis Enrique was not convinced.

PSG manager Enrique prefers versatile forwards over traditional No. 9s, and this is one of the reasons for the club backing down.

The decision to play Dembele in the central role has paid off for PSG as the Frenchman has scored an impressive 33 goals in 45 appearances this season, as seen on Transfermarkt.

This tactical preference played a major role in PSG cooling their interest in a traditional No. 9 like Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Luis Enrique’s influence played a major role

With Sporting Director Campos’ contract set to expire at the end of the season, his influence at PSG is waning, while Luis Enrique’s control over transfer decisions continues to grow, Get Football reports.

Victor Osimhen has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

As a result, the Ligue 1 champions have decided not to pursue Osimhen again, even though his performances continue to impress in Turkey.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has enjoyed a spectacular season, scoring 33 goals and providing 8 assists in 37 matches.

Despite his success, PSG are no longer seen as a viable destination due to a mismatch in tactical philosophy.

Premier League move next for Osimhen

With PSG out of the race, the door is wide open for other European giants to step in.

Manchester United, long-time admirers of Osimhen, are now in talks with the Super Eagles striker’s representatives.

The Red Devils are in search of a proven goal-scorer and have the financial muscle to meet Osimhen’s €75 million release clause and €12 million annual salary demands.

Reports from One Football suggest Osimhen is also eager to make a move to the Premier League, and Manchester United could offer both the challenge and the platform he desires.

While PSG have backed away, the Super Eagles star’s future still looks bright, and a major summer move appears inevitable when the summer transfer window opens.

Source: Legit.ng