Airtel Africa is partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink to provide high-speed internet services in Africa

The companies signed a new deal to allow Airtel to leverage Starlink’s satellite services to provide connectivity in rural areas

Starlink became Nigeria’s second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in two years and operates in 20 African countries

Airtel Africa has inked a deal with SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa, including Nigeria.

With the new partnership, Airtel will leverage Starlink’s satellite services and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities, including in rural areas.

Airtel and Starlink to explore stronger internet

The parties stated that they would continue to explore other means to promote digital inclusion in Africa.

According to reports, Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar, said the partnership with Starlink is a major step to show the telco’s commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy via strategic investments and partnerships.

Taldar said next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every person, business, and community have strong and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the remotest parts with low internet access.

SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink Business Operations, Chad Gibbs, said the internet firm’s connection is available in 20 African countries, and the agreement with the telecom company shows how Starlink welcomes the opportunity to partner with industry leaders to ensure that many people benefit from its presence.

Starlink is second-largest ISP in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Starlink became Nigeria’s second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in two years.

The company leverages its network of satellites in orbit to boost internet connectivity in remote areas with limited or no access.

Reports say Starlink satellites orbit the Earth at much lower altitudes than traditional internet services.

The company’s technology provides internet access to underserved areas and regions with low broadband access.

Satellite internet providers are challenging traditional providers to surpass those with towers, fibre optics and base stations.

Starlink announces new subscription prices

The development comes after the company raised the monthly subscription costs for its services in Nigeria.

According to a Starlink email sent to subscribers, starting on May 30, the monthly subscription rate for existing users in Nigeria would rise to N57,000.

The monthly subscription rate will rise by 50%, from N38,000 ($ 23.70) to N57,000 ($35.57).

While the new Starlink Mini kit costs N318,000 ($198.33), the standard hardware kit is still available for N590,000 ($368.07).

Starlink declared that it would increase its monthly subscription cost to N75,000 on October 1, 2024.

NCC rejects Starlink’s price increases

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), however, denounced the increase as being unjustified and going against sectoral policies.

Starlink had to halt the anticipated price change as a result of the development. Starlink declared on December 28 that starting on January 27, its monthly membership fees for its services in Nigeria would go up.

Another African country stops Starlink's operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the director-general at the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe asked Starlink to disconnect all its kits allegedly operating illegally in the country.

The country warned Starlink and its resellers in September last year that they must obtain the requisite licenses to operate legally.

The country’s telecom regulator proposed two options to Starlink: it can either apply directly for a license or partner with a registered public network to offer its services.

