Primate Ayodele has released fresh prophecies that ShopeRite will be set on fire in Lagos

The Primate also called on President Tinubu to take urgent action on Nigeria’s security challenges

The spiritual leader also warned of potential kidnappings involving army and customs officers

Primate Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has released a new prophecy that has sparked national conversation.

The cleric foresees a major incident in Lagos where the ShopeRite supermarket chain will be set ablaze, though the details remain unclear.

During a live broadcast on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Primate Ayodele stated:

"I see ShopeRite in Lagos, and you will see two things. One of them is surprise, and the other is that it will be set on fire. I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but I am warning people to be vigilant."

The prophecy has raised alarm, as Ayodele urged the public and the authorities to stay alert and avoid the potential disaster.

Though his statement was vague, the message was direct, and many are already questioning the possible causes behind such an event.

Primate Ayodele Sends Warning to Tinubu

Ayodele didn’t stop at foretelling fires; he also issued strong messages regarding the state of Nigeria’s security, particularly to President Bola Tinubu.

The prophet called for urgent reform in the country’s leadership, especially in tackling the alarming rise of kidnappings and security compromises.

"I want to talk to the Chief of Army Staff. If they kidnap an army officer, resign the city of cost. If they kidnap any customs officer, it is going to be distress to the office. Resign," Ayodele declared.

He further suggested that President Tinubu needs to take drastic steps to improve Nigeria’s security situation, specifically addressing the perceived compromise in the security forces.

"Your security has been compromised. Work on security; if the chief is not performing, remove him. If the IDP is not performing, remove him and put someone competent in charge."

Urgent Call for Vigilance Against Kidnapping and Attacks on Schools

Primate Ayodele also warned of the dangers posed by kidnappers targeting key figures in the country, including members of the armed forces and customs officers. He called on the government to strengthen its security infrastructure to prevent the rising tide of abductions.

"We need somebody who will be very vibrant to prevent kidnapping," Ayodele stated. "Let us watch our universities and schools so that they will not be kidnapped or attacked."

This call for greater security measures underscores the escalating fears of abductions within the nation, as criminals continue to target both civilians and officials alike.

A Message of Urgency

In his closing remarks, Ayodele emphasised that his message was a "message from the Lord", urging those in positions of power to take immediate and proactive steps to secure the nation and prevent further crises.

He highlighted the urgency of addressing incompetent leadership in security agencies, with a strong plea for competent individuals to take charge.

"This is very important to you. Very important. This is a message of the Lord," he concluded.

