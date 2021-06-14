At 12 persons have lost their lives in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits in one of the northern states

The police confirmed that the sad incident occurred at Rabah local government area of Sokoto state on Thursday, June 10

Suspected bandits have been terrorising many parts of the north also obstructed the Sokoto-Gusau road

Sokoto state - A report by Daily Trust indicates that 12 people were killed by suspected bandits at Maikujera in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the spokesman of the Sokoto police command, confirming the attack said the incident happened around 4:30 pm on Thursday, June 10.

Suspected bandits have killed 12 people in Sokoto state.

According to him, nobody was abducted by the bandits, however, the assailants took he lives of no fewer than 12 people.

Bandits block major road

Meanwhile, some gunmen suspected to be bandits were said to have blocked Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday.

A motorist, who was among the people trapped, told Daily Trust that the gunmen blocked portion between Bimasa and Lambar Bakura and operated for almost two hours.

“Many of travellers had to stop at Bimasa until the bandits left,” he said

However, ASP Abubakar could not confirm the attack.

Bandits hit hard in the north

Earlier, at least 12 people were kidnapped by bandits in a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria, Kaduna state.

According to the report, eight people who are mostly males were kidnapped from one residence.

Hafsat Habib Kusfa, an eyewitness narrating the kidnapping revealed that around 12 am seven gunmen carrying guns and machetes broke into their home.

She explained that when the bandits needed to talk to their captives they spoke Fulani and Hausa language.

Suspected gunmen launch attack on five communities

In another big blow to Nigeria, about 51 people have lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits.

They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa. 0

