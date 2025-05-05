A young Nigerian lady who sells face cap has cried out bitterly online over her inability to make any sale for a while now

According to the heartbroken vendor, she didn't make a single sale all through the month of April and she felt so drained

The lady also lamented over the huge amount of money she spent on advertisements that did not yield any result for her

A Nigerian lady has shared how her happiness was dampened by poor sales, leaving her feeling drained and disheartened.

The face cap vendor expressed her frustration online after going through the month of April without selling anything.

Face cap vendor laments over poor sales

Despite her best efforts, the lady who goes by the handle @crowning_personalities on TikTok, failed to secure a single sale throughout the month and she felt demoralised.

Her online advertising campaign, which cost her a huge sum of naira, yielded no tangible results for her.

She had invested heavily in promotional activities on various social media platforms, but the returns were poor.

The expenses on advertisements added to her woes, leaving her wondering if the investment was worth it.

According to her, she had also explored alternative avenues to boost her business, including reaching out to an influencer for a potential collaboration.

However, her limited online presence, with fewer than 200 followers, proved to be a stumbling block.

The influencer's requirement for a larger following meant she was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

She noted that her lack of sales and ineffective advertising had taken a toll on her, leaving her feeling overwhelmed and isolated.

As she looked ahead to May, she felt apprehensive rather than optimistic. The previous month's struggles drained her, and she was uncertain about the future of her business.

In her words:

"I am honestly not excited about the month of May. April was exhaustion I made no single sale. I still had to show for 30 days. Imagine doing all of that with no result. I even had the opportunity to reach out to an influencer who gave me the chance to join his live session to sell my products but I couldn't because I have 182 followers when I need 1000 plus to be able to do that. Honestly it's exhausting.

"Instead of been excited I am overwhelmed and I feel so drained it's just so much heavy especially not having people to share the crazy days with this month alone I have spent 122,000 on ads both TIKTOK, Instagram engagement group nothing is working."

Reactions as lady laments over poor sales

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@bennys_jewelries said:

"It’s really not easy for small business owners meanwhile, you have a new follower."

@SKINCARE STORE IN EKITI said:

"I’m rooting for you. May will be good you see that plenty orders people pack you’ll recreate this month by God’s grace. Sending you virtual hug."

@Fortune Beads said:

"I also don't make sales thinking this new month will be better, no me mistakingly send 30,200 to someone account I was so sad cause the money was meant to buy my baby food stuff, right now I was so sad."

@PARFAITSBYCOCO wrote:

"Rooting for you. God would show off in your business and your mouth would be filled with testimonies ijn amen."

@Abuja Perfume Vendor said:

"Gosh I feel this way. I’m exhausteddddd literally but I’ll keep pushing, it’s exhausting but keep pushing and definitely one day it would all be worth it and it would all make sense."

@earnwithbella reacted:

"Keep pushing dear. Keep building your momentum and you'll be fine. The Lord will come through for you."

@August-BALOGUN MARKET/ OYO added:

"I’m rooting for you dear, even though my own dey my body. I am praying for visibility for my business too but I have to follow you coz we rise by lifting others."

Watch the video here:

Businesswoman cries bitterly over poor sales

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady cried out on TikTok after using all her savings to purchase artificial hair for sale.

According to the heartbroken lady, she is yet to make a sale after two months of kicking off the business.

