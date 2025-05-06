Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions in Arne Slot's first season in English football

Arsenal failed to win the English top-flight title despite being in the title race for the third straight season

Nigerian clergy Pastor David Ibiyeomie predicted months before the event that the Gunners would not win

Arsenal fell short in the Premier League title race for the third consecutive season after Liverpool were crowned champions in Arne Slot's first season in England.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished second on the table in the last two seasons behind Manchester City. When Pep Guardiola’s side fell off, they lost to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta walks off the pitch after Arsenal lost to Bournemouth. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal's only hope of silverware this season is the UEFA Champions League, where they are in the semi-final. However, they have a difficult tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pastor Ibiyeomie predicted Arsenal's fall

Nigerian clergy Pastor Ibiyeomie predicted that Arsenal would not win the Premier League months before Liverpool sealed the title with a win over Tottenham Hotspur.

As seen in a video shared on X, dated January 24, 2025, the Salvation Ministries founder explained why his favourite team, Arsenal, are finding it difficult to win the title.

“Attitude is very powerful, it determines whether you win or not… attitude has power,” he said.

“Arsenal has been second in EPL for two years, they don't have the attitude of becoming champions, they don't have a winning mentality, they were second before, second again.

“Man City had a problem before they became champions for once. They kept winning the EPL but never won the Champions League until they changed the attitude to have a winning mentality.”

“So you can have all the qualities and never win if your attitude does not change,” he concluded.

He also noted that Chelsea is heading down the same path after their famous “not in the title race” gimmick and added that Real Madrid triumphs in the Champions League because of their mentality.

Fans reacted to the message by connecting it to real-life situations and applauding his passion for football.

@BakerJo54815133 replied:

“Some low mentality people now will think he's only talking about football not knowing the pastor is teaching knowledgeable principles that can be applied to Life for success. Idiots will be saying why is the pastor talking about football on the altar. He's also a football lover.”

Martin Odegaard speaks to his teammate while standing over a free kick. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

@_kennychris replied:

“Truth be told, winning mentality matters a lot if you want to be great in life. Some people accept defeat at the slightest challenge they face. Thanks for this sir.”

@flyometrics replied:

It’s obvious Pastor Ibiyromie loves and knows football. He is now an Arsenal fan, pastor wey sabi.

Arteta reacts to Liverpool's PL win

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shared his true feelings after Liverpool pipped his side to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season.

Arteta admitted that it was painful to watch, as his team had challenged for the title in the last two seasons but has yet to capture it, but congratulated Liverpool regardless.

Source: Legit.ng