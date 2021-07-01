The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has released the list of successful candidates for its 2019 recruitment exercise.

The agency in a statement issued through its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, stated that the list pertains to successful candidates in the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first of three batches of Narcotic Assistant cadre, The Nation reported.

The NDLEA stated that the list of candidates has been published on its website: www.ndlea.gov.ng.

The spokesperson for the agency added that the successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) were to report at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with some documents, The Punch reported.

He asked candidates to report come with the following items:

1. Original and photocopy of credentials

2. NDLEA online application reference slip

3. Four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat

4. Writing materials to include biro, pencils, ruler, notebooks, and file jacket

5. Three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes).

