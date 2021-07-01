A top official in Benue state has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

They were accused by the anti-corruption commission of involving in financial fraud of five hundred Million naira

Meanwhile, they have been admitted to bail in the sum of N 10 million each with one surety in like sum

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the chairman, Benue state Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) , Dr. Loko Tersoo Joseph and eight others over alleged financial fraud of five hundred Million naira, (N500, 000,000).

Others arraigned before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State capital are; Serki Mtomba Manaseh (secretary), Akange Akula(Treasurer) and 5 other members/Commissioners, Abe Aboyi Augustine, Donald Kertyo, Agber Aondona Emmanuel, Sunday Agbaji, and Ekoja Daniel.

The defendants were arraigned on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, forgery and money laundering to the tune of N500 million.

They, however, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges . Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Ramiah Ikhanaede asked for a trial date as well as requested that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility.

But, counsel to the defendants, B. A. Iorhegh made an oral application, asking the court to admit the defendants to bail on self-recognition or in the alternative, grant them bail on liberal terms.

Justice Dogo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N 10 million each with one surety in like sum.

