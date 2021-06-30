Asekun Kehinde, an ex-vice chairman of Lagos Island local government, has been ordered to cool his heels in police custody

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos gave the order on Wednesday, June 30, after listening to the defendant and the prosecutor

Kehinde, who is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was arrested for possessing illegal drugs

Ikeja, Lagos - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice chairman of Lagos Island local government, Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, has been remanded in prison custody over illegal drug dealings.

The Nation reports that Kehinde's remand was ordered by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, June 30, following his arraignment for allegedly exporting 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The NDLEA is prosecuting a former vice-chairman of Lagos Island local government, Asekun Kehinde. Credit: NDLEA.

Legit.ng gathered that Justice Ayokunle Faji made the order after Kehinde pleaded “not guilty” to a one-count charge bordering on the offence.

According to the report, the defendant was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge marked FHC/L/99c/2021.

Abu Ibrahim, the NDLEA prosecutor, told the judge that Kehinde committed the offence on May 12, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London-Heathrow, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

Court says APC chieftain Kehinde possesses illegal drug

The court heard that the defendant, “without lawful authority exported 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine, a narcotic drug” that is prohibited in the country.

The counsel to the defendant, Olasupo Shasore SAN leading Chief Benson Ndakara, informed the court that a bail application had been filed before the court, adding that the NDLEA had filed a reply to the said application.

Shasore prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail on liberal terms because the offence for which he was charged is a bailable one.

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed him, praying the court to refuse the bail application because, according to him, of the gravity of the offence.

The presiding judge adjourned the ruling till July 16 and remanded the defendant in prison custody.

President Buhari says drug trafficking poses danger to Nigeria

