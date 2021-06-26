Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has raised concerns over the trafficking of illicit drugs in the country

Buhari urged citizens to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in its efforts to make Nigeria drug free

The president stated that security challenges in the country will drastically reduce if substance abuse is checked

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the trafficking of illicit drugs poses a greater danger to Nigeria than insurgency and banditry.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Saturday, June 26, at the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, The Nation reported.

President Buhari said drug abuse is a problem in Nigeria. Photo: Femi Adesina

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the war against drugs is a war that must be fought dedicatedly.

He said:

“Let me say that this war is more deadly than the insurgency we have in the Northeastern part of the country or the acts of banditry in the Northwest or the acts of kidnapping that transcends all the geopolitical zones of this country, because it is a war that is destroying three generations because I’ve seen clips of where grandparents are on drugs, parents are on drugs, and by extension, their wards, their children are on drugs.''

Buhari tells NDLEA to locate hideouts of cannabis plantations

According to The Cable, the president urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to locate forests in different parts of the country where cannabis plantations are sited.

He instructed the anti-drug agency to discourage drug use and prosecute offenders and traffickers.

NDLEA explains why politicians and students should undergo drug tests

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has advised politicians and students in Nigeria to take drug tests.

According to the chairman of the agency, Brig. General Buba Marwa (retd), politicians seeking public office, and students seeking admission into higher institutions should be made to undergo the tests.

He said those who must hold public offices managing the affairs of Nigerians must have clear minds and not be under the influence of any hard drug.

