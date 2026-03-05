The Naira depreciated for the 11th consecutive trading session on Wednesday against US dollar

Data from the CBN showed the naira closed in the NAFEM window 0.2% lower than previous rate

Muda Yusuf has explaiend how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could impact Nigeria’s forex inflows

Dave Ibemere

The Naira closed lower against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday, March 4.

At the official market, the naira lost N2.80, or 0.2%, against the greenback to close at N1,387.09/$1, down from Tuesday’s N1,384.29/$1.

Naira falls for 11th straight session against the US dollar in NAFEM Photo: Bloomberg

Naira crashes at black market

It also weakened against the pound sterling, losing N12.88 to N1,855.10/£1 from N1,842.22/£1, and fell by N9.08 against the euro to N1,615.27/€1 from N1,606.19/€1.

In the retail market, the naira depreciated at the GTBank forex counter by N12 to sell for N1,385/$1, compared with N1,373/$1 the previous day.

In the parallel market, traders told Legit.ng on Thursday morning that naira has crashed from the high of N1,350 to now N1,430.

Abudullahi a BDC trader told Legit.ng

"We sold the dollar at N1,435/$1, the pound at N1,890/£1, and the euro at N1,630/€1 on Tuesday, compared with Monday’s rates of N1,400, N1,845, and N1,596 respectively."

Despite the downward trend, which has persisted for almost two weeks, market observers say the naira has avoided panic, remaining within the projected N1,350 to N1,450 per dollar band.

CBN boost Nigeria foregn reserves with gold Photo: Bloomberg

Nigeria’s gross external reserves rose slightly to $49.693 billion from $49.604 billion, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank has also revealed that its gold reserves have increased to $3.5 billion, following the delivery of “responsibly sourced” gold refined to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery standard, the Cable reports.

The development comes amid a sustained rally that has seen gold price surge to over $5,000 per ounce.

Snapshot of naira rates in the official market (NAFEX)

CFA : N2.45

Yuan/Renminbi : N201.09

Danish Krona : N216.15

Euro : N1,615.27

Yen : N8.82

Riyal : N369.49

South African Rand : N84.94

Swiss Franc : N1,777.64

Pounds Sterling : N1,855.10

US Dollar : N1,387.10

UAE Dirham : N377.55

Geopolitical tensions and Nigeria’s forex market

Legit.ng earlier shared the views of Muda Yusuf,the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), on how the ongoing Iran–US conflict could impact Nigeria, especially naira.

Yusuf noted that while the immediate benefits include higher crude export receipts, improved foreign exchange inflows, strengthening of external reserves, and increased FAAC allocations to all tiers of government.”

He added that geopolitical shocks in the Middle East often push crude prices up sharply, sometimes by $5–$15 per barrel within days.

