- The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has voiced out against the practice of open grazing of cattle in Nigeria

- The politician explained why the federal government should abandon open grazing and adopt ranching

- Governors from the southern parts of the country recently reached a resolution to ban open grazing in their states

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said Nigerians are dissatisfied with the federal government because it has failed to decisively address the attacks by herdsmen.

Ortom made the statement on Thursday, June 17, during his speech at the 2021 law week of the Nigerian Bar Association (MBA) in Makurdi, Benue state, The Sun reported.

The governor stated that the herdsmen issue has caused the public trust in the presidency to erode.

Governor Ortom says Nigerians no longer trust FG

He stated that there is a growing perception that the federal government is encouraging the activities of the herdsmen by its actions and inaction.

According to him, open grazing has resulted in conflicts between farmers and herders.

He said:

“This is due largely to population growth, infrastructural development and increased economic activities and above all, the Fulanisation agenda of Fulani nationalities worldwide to make Nigeria their own country.''

The governor argues that ranching would protect farming communities

Vanguard reported that the governor said the presidency should implement the policy on ranching as captured in the National Livestock Transformation Plan that was adopted by the National Economic Council (NEC).

Ortom stated that ranching would protect farming communities from attacks and herdsmen from cattle rustling

The governor also stated ranching would lead to environmental protection, security of lives and property as well as guarantee food security.

Nigerian Senate explains why it can't ban open grazing

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Monday, June 14, revealed why a bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was rejected by the upper chamber.

The Punch reports that Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the Senate, explained that the anti-grazing bill was not consistent with the powers of the National Assembly.

Basiru made the clarification amid reports that the bill seeking to prohibit open grazing in the country was dismissed.

