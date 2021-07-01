Some unknown gunmen have launched a serious attack on the residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho

The gunmen, in the process, have kidnapped the wife of the activist and many others, killing others in the process

This was disclosed by Professor Banji Akintoye, leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In what will continue to surprise many Nigerians, some daring gunmen have attacked the residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The criminals who attacked his house after killing some people also kidnapped the activist's wife, The Punch Newspaper reports.

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Igboho's house, abducting his wife in the process. Photo: Sunday Igboho's fans

Source: UGC

This was disclosed by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, This Day added.

He said this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

He said:

"The gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked Igboho’s wife and several others away.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Former presidential candidate says FG needs Igboho, Kanu, others

In another report, Legit.ng had previously reported that Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate, called on the federal government to convene a round table talk with secessionists and all political agitators in Nigeria.

It was reported that Kingsley Moghalu, who spoke on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, June 2, noted that it is wrong and rather dangerous for the government to describe such persons as terrorists.

The southeast politician suggested that the best way forward at such a tensive time is a dialogue between the leadership and the agitating regions.

Meanwhile, following the incessant kidnappings and killings of innocent Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country would be brought to book.

Buhari also assured that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort would be spared in tackling every form of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

Speaking at the first Progressives Youths Conference on Monday, June 21, in Abuja and attended by Legit.ng, the president urged the APC youths to seize the opportunity to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind them, asking them to forge a better future for the party and the country.

Source: Legit