Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is mourning the death of Davido’s close aide and her rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW

Obama reportedly gave up the ghost on June 29, 2021, after he was said to have suffered a heart failure

Tiwa eulogised him by sharing a video showing his vibrant self during his lifetime and accompanied it with an emotional note

The top singer described him with so many glowing words including a brave, strong and kind heart

Top Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, has finally reacted to the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW, with a touching note on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tiwa who was obviously trying to stay strong despite the pain shared a video of the late Obama showing him at different points in his life.

Not stopping there, the mother of one accompanied the video with a lengthy caption where she poured out her heart to her rumoured late lover.

Tiwa Savage mourns death of Davido's aide Obama DMW. Photos: @tiwasavage, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

The music star described her ‘man’ with so many glowing words. According to her, he was the strongest and bravest person she knew and he was also soft and kind.

Writing further, Tiwa said she never understood why the late Obama laughed at her cheesy jokes and added that he was also ready to take a bullet for his loved ones.

In her words:

“I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones.”

Tiwa referred to Obama as her black president and said she knew he was resting now even though all his guys were crying like babies as they mourned his demise.

The music star then vowed that Obama’s son, Abdul, will finish university. She also professed her love for the deceased and hoped they would meet again.

I am allowed to cry, I'm a girl - Tiwa Savage

She wrote:

“44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world. All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men.

"I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway.

"I really don’t know what you were trying to prove sha, by leaving like this. It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about. I PROMISE I WILL DO IT and you will be proud. We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind.

"I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB

"Till we meet again KING.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa's touching note

Numerous fans were very touched by the top singer’s eulogies for her late friend and they expressed themselves in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

__Inu.midun:

“Omg, this is so beautiful so sad, may He keep resting.”

Kaylahoniwo:

“Sending you love ❤️.”

Derinfromisaleeko:

“May his soul rest in peace ❤️.”

Brakinface:

“Till we meet again HABEEB.”

Mark_phones:

“Rip Obama.”

Omosexy88:

“May his soul Rest In Peace .”

So sad.

Peruzzi shares more details on Obama DMW's death

Following the shocking death of Obama DMW, new screenshots of Peruzzi's chat explaining what happened have surfaced.

In the photos as shared by @thetattleroomng, Peruzzi narrated how they had spent time together with Davido at the studio and how Obama had even had a meal of rice.

However, Obama slept and woke up only to start complaining of having difficulties breathing, adding that his arteries stopped pumping.

Peruzzi who stated that Obama walked into the hospital by himself, expressed shock and hurt at his death, adding that he was done with alcohol and cigarettes.

Source: Legit