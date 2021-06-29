A lot of Nigerians have expressed unbelief as a piece of sad news about one of Davido's crew members called Obama was shared online

Talent manager Sososoberekon took to his official Instagram page to share a photo with Obama whom he referred to as a realist

Sososoberekon also used love emojis and it got many asking questions about Obama in his comment section

Nigerian singer Davido and other members of 30BG have been thrown into mourning as they recently lost one of their own called Obama.

The sad news was shared on social media on Tuesday, June 29.

Davido loses another crew member Obama. Photos: @obama_dmw

Obama DMW is dead

Online reports about Obama's death was confirmed by talent manager Sososoberekon, Tunde Ednut, Peruzzi, and other crew members

.Taking to his Instagram page, the talent manager shared a photo with Obama who was whispering something into his ears. In the caption that accompanied the post, Sososoberekon called the late crew member a realist.

What happened to Obama?

According to online reports, the young man died of heart failure. It was stated that he drove himself to the hospital and was admitted after complaining of heart failure.

Unfortunately, he died a few hours later.

Obama's friends share a video showing the hospital where he was admitted before his death.

Nigerians react

A lot of Nigerians could not believe the news as some noted that he still posted on his Instagram story a few hours ago.

thedorathybachor:

"This is beyond sad."

kimoprah:

"Wait what."

mizsthicknesz:

"What. I’m lost? @obama_dmw?"

etek_notions:

"Sad one."

kennedyblogbrand1:

"He just lost his pops not quite long. Rest Easy Obama Dmw."

mizbluee:

"Unbelievable. Like he posted 6hours ago on his story."

