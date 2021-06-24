A young lady who once reportedly suffered police brutality has triumphed over all her struggles and become a court intern

Marie said that she shared her story to let people know that they can accomplish whatever they want irrespective of their background

At the young age of 13, she confidently faced a judge and maintained she would not want her case to go to trial

A young lady, Marie Rattigan, has written about the ups and downs her life has gone through since 2009. Taking to LinkedIn, she revealed she was once arrested and charged for resisting.

According to the lady, she was maltreated by the police while no one knew where she was. Despite all the troubles she faced, Marie is now a victor.

The lady said she wants her story to inspire many people. Photo source: LinkedIn/Marie Rattigan

Don’t let anyone try to box you in

More than a decade later, the lady is now working as an intern with an African American elected judge, Baker-Carper, presiding over a juvenile delinquency division.

She said:

“I went from standing in front of a judge as a juvenile to sitting beside Judge Baker-Carper. God has a way of letting things happen the way they did to guide me to where I need to be.

"This post is for motivational purposes, don’t let anyone or any system try to box you in. Stand up for yourself, even if that means standing alone.”

She acknowledged her helpers

The lady appreciated all the people who have supported her during the course of her journey to being who she is today.

As at the time of writing this report, her post has over 65,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments.

Jessika Rodriguez said:

"Powerful. May you always find success changing the system. I just shared this with my four teenage children so their eyes may stay wide open and they too can support the change we need."

Seely Horton-Kerr said:

"Congratulations young lady You are well on your way! Your story brought me chills! I'm so happy you stood boldly at such a young age and took your chase to court. Now you have the opportunity to be the change you want to see! Looking forward to following your story!"

Aisha Janki Akinola said:

"Yes queen. Don’t let anyone deceive you. Your dream and identities are valid too. Keep going. It’ll all fall into place with time. Just like it did for Marie and I."

A Nigerian lady in the law profession

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian represented the country well in the diaspora. Chika Eze on Monday, June 8, 2020, was sworn to the State Bar of Georgia.

According to her, the ceremony was performed by Judge Emily K Richardson of the Fulton County Superior Court.

With the swearing-in, Chika’s name can now be found in the Georgia attorney directory and also the Nigerian Bar Association. She is under 30 years and has two bar licenses in the US and Nigeria.

