The US State Department has issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to depart 15 Middle East countries due to Iran and Israel tensions

Citizens were advised to use commercial transportation while it remains available and to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program for updates

Emergency contact numbers were also released for those who need assistance arranging their departure

The United States government has called on its citizens to immediately depart several countries across the Middle East due to rising security concerns linked to tensions involving Iran.

The advisory named the 15 countries where American citizens are being urged to leave due to heightened security risks.

The US issued an urgent advisory asking Americans to depart 15 Middle East countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This latest warning follows growing security concerns in the region, with Washington repeatedly cautioning about potential risks to US personnel and citizens abroad.

Legit.ng has reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a major military offensive carried out jointly by the United States and Israel.

In a statement shared on X by Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar on behalf of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the United States Department of State urged Americans to leave the affected countries using available commercial transportation.

“The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks,” the post read.

The department also provided emergency contact lines for citizens who may require assistance arranging departure. Americans abroad were advised to call +1-202-501-4444, while those in the United States and Canada can dial +1-888-407-4747 for support.

Listed countries

The countries listed include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel (along with the West Bank and Gaza), Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Qatar.

It added that Americans who need assistance from the United States Department of State in arranging their departure should call the dedicated numbers from abroad or from the US and Canada.

In addition, citizens were encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

In recent months, the US government has issued multiple travel advisories tied to instability and evolving threats in parts of the Middle East.

How Khamanei was killed

Iranian state media and multiple sources confirmed that Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic since 1989, died after targeted airstrikes hit key leadership compounds in Tehran and other strategic locations.

In response to the death of its supreme leader, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory attacks against interests linked to the US and its allies in the region.

The US warns citizens to leave 15 Middle East countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Its leadership, now under transitional authorities, has described the strikes as an act of aggression and warned of further action, signalling that retaliatory activities may continue

Iran announces new leadership appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran has announced a new interim leadership arrangement following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, activating a constitutional process to manage the country’s affairs pending the election of a permanent successor.

Religious scholar Alireza Arafi, a member of Iran’s Guardian Council, has been appointed to the leadership council tasked with carrying out the responsibilities of the supreme leader.

Arafi will serve alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei as part of the temporary governing body.

Iran releases names of top officials killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and several top military and security officials were confirmed killed following coordinated US-Israel strikes.

Iranian authorities and the Israeli military released the names of senior figures said to have died in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran reported over 200 casualties nationwide and pledged retaliation against US and Israeli interests.

