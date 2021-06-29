Regina Daniels father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu and her filmmaker mother, Rita Daniels have put aside their differences for the sake of their grandson, Munir

The little man is celebrating his first birthday and Regina's parents were spotted at her house as they prepared for the party

The estranged couple who were all smiles stood side by side in the video Regina shared on her Instagram story channel

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels is over the moon as her son, Munir turned one on June 29.

The actress took to social media to count down to the joyous occasion and carried fans along by sharing videos from the preparation.

Regina flaunts her parents on Instagram Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Out to celebrate with their grandson were her estranged parents, Jude Ogeogwu and her filmmaker mother, Rita Daniels.

The billionaire wife was definitely happy and excited to see her parents put their differences aside for the sake of Munir.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she shared a video of her parents who smiled at the camera as they stood side by side.

Regina also urged them to move closer to each other so that the camera can capture them properly.

Check out screenshots from the video below:

Regina's parents come together to celebrate grandson Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that Regina's dad after initially kicking against her marriage to Ned Nwoko eventually showed up at his grandson's naming ceremony.

Regina Daniels gushes over her son at 1

The popular Nigerian film star had more than enough reason to celebrate after her only child, Munir Nwoko, celebrated his first birthday on June 29, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared series of cute photos of her baby boy as well as an adorable video which she accompanied with a caption where she explained just how much his first birthday meant to her.

Regina’s video was a compilation of several sweet moments she had shared with Munir right from the time of his birth to his almost one year on earth.

Source: Legit