Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently had a proud mother moment after her first and only child, Munir Nwoko, clocked one

The cute little boy celebrated his first birthday on June 29, 2021, and his mother took to social media to gush over him

Regina explained how he was a blessing to her and she called on fans to celebrate the milestone with her

Popular Nigerian film star, Regina Daniels, recently had more than enough reason to celebrate after her only child, Munir Nwoko, celebrated his first birthday on June 29, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared series of cute photos of her baby boy as well as an adorable video which she accompanied with a caption where she explained just how much his first birthday meant to her.

Regina’s video was a compilation of several sweet moments she had shared with Munir right from the time of his birth to his one year on earth.

Regina Daniels celebrates son Munir with an adorable video on his first birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the young actress said she was blessed with her most precious gift a year ago.

The movie star acknowledged that her baby boy always left her in awe of his beauty as she often gushed over how good he looked.

Not stopping there, Regina called on her fans to join her in celebrating the milestone. She also showered prayers on her baby boy.

Excerpts of her post read:

“My child may you remain a blessing that you are to me, your father, and your generation, may you stand out among your peers, may your light continuously shine like the sun so high in the sky, may you always be the head and never the tail, may you grow to me a man of emulation and inspiration to your generation…. You were born my king and a king you shall remain…

"Happy birthday to my world best mummy loves you now and forever!”

See the heart-melting video below:

See more cute photos of the celebrant below:

Regina Daniels gives 30 fans the chance to celebrate with her son

To make good her wish for fans to celebrate with her, Regina revealed that 30 of her lucky admirers would be invited to her son’s exclusive birthday party.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to her sweet birthday message

Fans and colleagues took to the comment section to gush over Regina’s sweet birthday message to her son. Others wished the celebrant well. Read some of their comments below:

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday to my baby❤️❤️May God watch him always ❤️."

Mizwanneka:

"Awwwww my baby moon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you sooo much . Happy birthday son ."

Itchinny_susan_rose:

"Awww Www Happy Birthday Moon❤️"

Kemiolunloyo:

"Munir is blessed @regina.daniels Happy Birthday to him. A loving family is the key. ❤️❤️❤️@princemunirnwoko."

Malakai_n_tarley:

"Happy blessed birthday baby."

So sweet.

I don't want a daughter yet - Regina Daniels

Regina recently disclosed why she is pleased with not having a daughter yet.

The movie star who has a son, Munir, took to her Instagram page to reply to a post from a lady who does not want her daughter to have her attitude.

Stating her horoscope sign, Libra, the billionaire wife who recently started a fashion brand said that the attitude associated with the sign is the reason she does not want a daughter.

Source: Legit.ng