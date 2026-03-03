Patty Etete resigns from Senate President Godswill Akpabio's office amid claims of hostility and physical assaults

FCT, Abuja - Patty Etete, a senior legislative aide to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned from his position.

Etete cited sustained hostility, alleged physical assaults, and administrative irregularities within Akpabio’s office.

He said his decision to resign was “long overdue” and followed years of “humiliation, discrimination, and denial of access” to Akpabio.

As reported by Premium Times, this was contained in a letter dated 27 February and addressed to Akpabio.

Etete represented the Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

According to Etete, he worked in a hostile environment, denied privileges, and “severally assaulted physically by fellow aides”.

The top aide said he accepted what he described as a “downgraded designation” in good faith after he was invited to be part of Akpabio's‘first eleven’ of appointees,

The former member of the House of Representatives alleged that some of the incidents occurred with Akpabio’s knowledge.

Etete recalled a vow allegedly made with some political associates regarding Akpabio’s and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambition before a “statue of Mary”. Akpabio is a Catholic.

“Your Excellency, sir, each time I remember how you, myself, Rt. Hon Ubong Etiebet and the current Minister for State, Gas, knelt down before the statue of Mary, making a vow concerning your ambition, my heart bleeds.”

“Yet, your former Deputy Chief of Staff insisted that unless I pledged allegiance to him, the support groups and I would not be accommodated. Did we meet and make the vow at the foot of the sculpture of Christ Jesus’s real mother?”

Eseme Eyiboh, the special adviser on media and publicity to the Senate president, said the work environment within Akpabio’s office is structured and coordinated.

Eyiboh said it complies with public service rules and constitutional guarantees.

