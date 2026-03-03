UNICEF has opened applications for early-stage blockchain startups offering up to $100,000 in equity-free funding

Selected startups will receive funding in digital assets alongside mentorship and scaling support over 12–18 months

Applicants for the Venture Fund must have a working prototype and demonstrate measurable impact and scalability

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has opened applications for early-stage startups deploying blockchain-based solutions aimed at improving outcomes for children and their communities, with successful applicants eligible for up to $100,000 in equity-free funding.

The opportunity was announced by the UNICEF Venture Fund, which supports technology innovators tackling challenges affecting children globally. Applications will close on March 10, 2026.

According to UNICEF, the fund backs startups developing solutions in key areas such as health, education, child protection, inclusion, and economic opportunity. The initiative focuses on technologies with the potential for broad reach and measurable social impact.

Benefits of being selected

Selected startups will receive up to $100,000 in equity-free funding, disbursed in digital assets including ETH, BTC, or USDC. In addition to funding, beneficiaries will benefit from technical mentorship, support for piloting and implementation, and guidance on measuring impact and scaling operations during a 12–18 month investment period.

UNICEF also stated that participating startups will gain access to its global network of partners and stakeholders, as well as opportunities to present their solutions on international platforms.

Eligibility and important information

Eligibility is open to early-stage startups with a working prototype or minimum viable product. Applicants must demonstrate a strong commitment to measurable impact and scalability, and show capacity to operate internationally or expand within local markets.

Startups working in digital health, education technology, child protection systems, inclusive services, and data-driven impact platforms are particularly encouraged to apply. Interested founders are required to submit applications via the official online form, providing details about their team, product, impact model, and technology strategy.

The fund is prioritising innovations across three core focus areas. These include solutions that improve efficiency and transparency in traditional processes such as supply chains, vendor verification, and aid distribution using blockchain-based verification tools.

It is also seeking startups leveraging web3 mechanisms such as staking, crowdfunding, and tokenisation to build sustainable local economies and connect financing to real-world Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) outcomes. In addition, UNICEF is encouraging the development and scaling of open-source tools that promote community engagement and innovative governance models.

