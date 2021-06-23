Goodluck Jonathan does not feel that the Federal Character Commission has achieved very much in the area of national unity

The former Nigerian president on Wednesday, June 23, stated that many regions in the country are yet to make use of their ethnic diversity positively

However, Jonathan noted that so far, only the southwest is championing the cause of using tribal uniqueness to boost economic development

One of Nigeria's former presidents, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said that other regions in the country have a lot to learn from the southwest.

Jonathan on Wednesday, June 23, opined that only the geopolitical zone has been able to manage ethnic diversity for economic gain and advantage, Punch reports.

He added that part of the national crisis currently ravaging the country is due to the federal government's failure to properly manage this reality such that minority groups do not feel marginalised, This Day also reported.

The former Nigerian leader stated:

“That is the only part of Nigeria where we feel has been able to manage religion and development very well.

“So, we must look at our own unique circumstances and come up with the right form of government.”

He added that the Federal Character Commission, after many years of being created, still has a lot to do in forging unity of all ethnic components.

His words:

“The Federal Character Commission over many decades may have been doing its best to give everyone fair representation and a fair sense of belonging, but there are still many who feel that this agency of government has not fully addressed the challenges of accommodating minorities.”

Why Secession Will Fail - Moghalu

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, had given his opinion on why he felt the call for secession from the southeast would not pull through.

Moghalu delivering a speech in Enugu on Tuesday, June 22, noted that constitutional and international factors presently at play may hinder the fast-growing political agitation from reaching fruition.

He, therefore, called on political agitators to look beyond the immediate tension to a bright future that will benefit everyone. The presidential hopeful opined that political survival for the region is continually strenuous due to the psychological impact of the civil war.

