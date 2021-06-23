It is a fact that President Muhammadu Buhari still retains large followership in several parts of the country to date

This was evident in the number of Nigerians who trooped to a resource centre in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22 to attend a book in honour of the president

Despite the heavy downpour in the Nigerian capital, the hall was filled to the brim as supporters of the president witnessed a historic moment

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Haruna 'Haruspice', a writer and public relations expert, on Tuesday, June 22 launched a book titled 'The Buhari in Us' in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The book launch which was attended by a Legit.ng reporter was held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Haruna, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the book was written in 2018, adding that time and providence have dragged its public release to June 2021.

The life of a core Buharist

He revealed that he has observed and been in awe of President Muhammadu Buhari since his secondary school days, adding that since 2003, he has been stuck to the ideology and character of the Nigerian president.

His words:

“The book, we are here to unveil today was written in 2018. However, time and providence have dragged its public release to this very moment. As you know, in between then and now, a lot has happened; many things have changed, but the original intent remains the same.

“It is said that consistency defines the character of man; if you cannot sustain the drive that will bring a dream to fruition, it is better never to engage in the futile voyage.

“Since 2003, I have been stuck to the ideology and character of Muhammadu Buhari. I have lived in his image and sold to sundry his many unique and sterling qualities as exemplified in his enviable leadership style, calm mien, determination to right the wrongs, and strong will to position the country on the path of righteousness, progress, and prosperity.

“From that time to this moment, I have only met him once, and it was a fleeting moment.”

He added:

“That I am tied to the apron of Buhari’s ideology is not by happenstance, it is a deeply rooted conviction, not motivated by the exigencies of today. It is a legendary decision that dates back to history.”

Using Buhari as a model for modern leadership

The author also used the opportunity to inaugurate the Buhari Emerging Leaders and Legacy Organisation (BELLO).

He said BELLO would be a hub for leadership training for young Nigerians whose leanings will be tied to the ideals of the Nigerian president.

The author also shared a video report of the book launch on his Facebook page, describing it as a beautiful moment.

He used the opportunity to thank all those who graced the occasion despite their busy schedule.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the senior special assistant, media, and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu described President Buhari as the superstar of Nigeria's democracy while speaking at the book launch.

The presidential spokesman described the book as a compendium of President Buhari, adding that the author of the book has made the job of the president's spokespersons easier with the contents of the publication.

His words:

“People will be amazed by the contents of this book when they read it because it tells you who their president is. It brought the spotlight on President Buhari, and as his spokespersons, I and Femi (Adesina), we want to say this book makes our job a lot easier.”

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello was the Guest Speaker at the event.

The governor declared that Nigeria needs the energy and blood of its young population to make progress after statemen like President Buhari exits the national stage.

The Kogi state chief executive who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, noted that it is time for young Nigerians to take up leadership positions in the country after being mentored by elders like President Buhari.

