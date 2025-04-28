Tinubu's Govt Set to Offset 5 Months Wage Award Arrears
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria is set to begin the payment of outstanding N35,000 wage award arrears for workers.
Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, the accountant-general of the federation (OAGF), in a statement on Monday, April 28, said that arrears for an additional five months remain outstanding.
As reported by This Day, Ogunjimi stated that these will now be paid in installments of N35,000 per month over the next five months.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
