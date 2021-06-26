Monica Turner’s biography: what is known about Mike Tyson’s ex-wife?

Monica Turner is an American paediatrician who rose to fame following her marriage to the legendary American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Find out more about Monica below.

What else is known about Monica Turner, Mike Tyson's ex-wife? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Monica Teresa Turner

Monica Teresa Turner Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Mike Tyson's ex-wife

Mike Tyson's ex-wife Date of birth: 1967

1967 Monica Turner's age: 54 years old (as of 2021)

54 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Northwest Washington DC, USA

Northwest Washington DC, USA Current residence: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in lbs: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements: 32-26-32 inches

32-26-32 inches Waist size: 26 inches

26 inches Hip size : 32 inches

: 32 inches Shoe size: 5 (UK)

5 (UK) Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Father: John Turner

John Turner Mother: Maebell Steele

Maebell Steele Brother: Michael Steele

Michael Steele Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Mike Tyson (m. 1997 – 2003)

Mike Tyson (m. 1997 – 2003) Children: 3

3 Daughter : Rayna Tyson and Gena

: Rayna Tyson and Gena Son: Amir Tyson

Amir Tyson Education: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Occupation: Pediatrician

Monica Turner's biography

Monica Tyson was born Monica Teresa Turner. She was born and raised in the neighbourhood of Petworth in Northwest Washington DC, the USA, to the family of John Turner and Maebell Steele.

Her father worked as an attorney, and her mother worked as a scout's executive. Monica Turner Tyson has a younger brother named Michael Steele.

Michael Steele is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland who held the position for four years from 2003 - 2007. He is also a conservative political commentator and was a former Republican National Committee chairman( 2009-2011).

Education

She graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in Medicine in 1995 and then specialized as a pediatrician.

Career: Monica Turner as a pediatrician

Monica Turner started working at the Georgetown University Medical Centre as a pediatric resident. She was a medical practitioner for a long time and helped many who needed medical assistance.

Her ex-husband Mike was one of the best heavyweight boxers who competed in professional boxing for 20 years, from 1985 to 2005. He was the youngest heavyweight professional boxer who won his first belt at the young age of 20.

Monica Turner and Mike Tyson's relationship

Monica Turner and Mike Tyson first met in 1990 at a party in New Jersey, United States, which was hosted by the famous actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

Monica had just joined Georgetown University while Mike worked as a boxer. The two started dating and kept their relationship silent.

However, two years into their relationship, Mike Tyson was convicted for r*pe and was sentenced to six years in jail and four-year probation. He was sentenced in March 1992 but was released in March 1995 after serving three years in prison.

During Mike Tyson's prison term, Monica Turner visited him occasionally. She constantly flew in town every two weeks to check on Mike, which spiced up things in their relationship. They grew closer and more intimate.

The two dated for two more years after his release from prison before making it official by tying the knot in April 1997.

Their wedding took place at their Bethesda Home in a private Muslim ceremony officiated by Muhammad Siddeeq, Mike Tyson's spiritual adviser.

Monica Turner's children

Mike Tyson and his wife were blessed with two children, Rayna Tyson, born on February 14, 1996, and Amir Tyson, born on August 6, 1997.

Rayna Tyson graduated from the prestigious New York University, where she pursued Film and Television Production. She won the Best Film Student award while still in college.

She has since followed through in her chosen career and is already carving her name as an actress. Rayna was involved in the making of the popular Hollywood movie Joker. She was also part of the team that worked on the film The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Amir Tyson attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School. He was enrolled at the American University in Washington DC, where he pursued Broadcast Journalism with a minor in History. He is currently the CEO of Debonair Attire, a clothing line label.

Before she met Mike, Monica Turner was previously in a relationship with Eugene B. Byrd, with whom she had a daughter, Gena, born in 1989.

Monica and Mike Tyson's divorce

One year into their marriage, Mike Tyson was convicted of assault after assaulting two motorists and was sentenced to one year in prison in August 1998. He was released in February 1999.

Soon after, Mike Tyson's wife, Monica Turner, filed for divorce in 2000, citing that her husband was unfaithful and had cheated on her.

She added that her husband did not spend most of his time at home and was a notorious womanizer and that he was a spendthrift and spent most of his money on women, cars and other valuable possessions.

After a long process in court, they officially divorced in 2003. Mike Tyson's ex wife was awarded $10 million as a divorce settlement, including a luxury estate in Farmington and the Bethesda Home. The two houses are worth $8.75 million.

Who are Mike Tyson's wives?

Mike Tyson has been married three times. So, who was married to Mike Tyson?

Before his marriage to Monica Turner, Mike was first married to an actress, Robin Givens. They were married for one year, from February 1988 to February 1989.

Monica was Mike Tyson's second wife. After they were divorced, Mike Tyson married Lakiha Spicer.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 after dating for a while. They have two children, a daughter, Milan Tyson and a son, Morocco Tyson.

Monica Tyson did not marry again after her divorce from Mike Tyson. She currently lives in Washington, DC.

