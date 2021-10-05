John Luke Robertson’s biography: age, wife, baby, house, job
John Luke Robertson is an American television personality and an author who became famous after his appearance on the family TV show Duck Dynasty. He appeared in 49 episodes of the show since its first season on A&E in 2012.
Is John Luke Robertson still married? Yes, he is still married to Mary. Millions of people tuned in to watch Duck Dynasty as the young couple tied the knot. This has prompted a number of questions, including how old was John Luke when he got married? He was only 19 years old at the time.
Profile summary
- Full name: John Luke Robertson
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 October 1995
- Age: 26 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: West Monroe, Louisiana, United States
- Current residence: West Monroe, LA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 149
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Korrie Brigitte
- Father: Willie Robertson
- Siblings: 5
- Relationship status: Married
- Spouse: Mary Kate Robertson
- Children: 2
- University: Liberty University
- Profession: TV personality and author
- Net worth: $800,000
John Luke Robertson's family
Luke was born and raised in West Monroe, Louisiana, United States. He is the oldest son of Willie Robertson and Korrie Brigitte.
He has five siblings, Bella, Rebecca, Rowdy, Sadie, and Willie Alexander Robertson, who have all appeared on the family show Duck Dynasty. His father is a businessman, author and news contributor.
How old is John Luke on Duck Dynasty?
The author was born on 11 October, 1995. As of 2021, John Luke Robertson's age is 26 years old. When he first appeared on Duck Dynasty, he was 17 years old.
Did John Luke Robertson go to college?
He attended a local high school and later on joined Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
What does John Luke Robertson do for a living?
Robertson is the owner of a Railway Coffee shop and the director of a non-profit organization named Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.
Before that, he was reality TV star who became famous for his appearance on the family television show Duck Dynasty. The reality television series was aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.
He has also appeared in other TV shows. They include:
- 2021: At Home with the Robertsons
- 2016: Fox and Friends
- 2015: Celebrity Family Feud
He has also published several books. They include:
- Willie's Redneck Time Machine
- Si in Space
- Young and Beardless
- Phil and the Ghost of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca
- Be Your Own Duck Commander
- Jase & the Deadliest Hunt
Personal life
Are John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson still married? Yes, they are. John and Mary have been together since 2015. They met at a camp and ended up going to university together.
Who is John Luke Robertson's wife? Mary is a blogger who was born and grew up in Delhi, Louisiana. She is currently 24 years old.
John Luke's wife is a believer of Christ, and she grew up learning more about Jesus and attending Vacation Bible School.
Does John Luke Robertson have a baby?
Mary Kate and John Luke are blessed with two children. John Luke Robertson's baby boy's name is John Shepherd, and his daughter's name is Ella.
John Luke Robertson's net worth
According to Celebrity Net worth, he has an alleged net worth of $800,000. However, this information is not official.
What happened to John Luke Robertson's house?
Luke's home in Monroe, Louisiana, was strewn with bullet holes in April of 2020. According to him, no one was hurt during the incident.
However, later on, a guy named Daniel Dean King Jr. was detained and charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing. He was also given a restraining order, requiring him to stay at least 1,000 feet away from John Luke's family.
John Luke Robertson is a reality TV star, published author, entrepreneur, father and husband. He continues the legacy of his ancestors by being the director of the Christian camp founded by his great grandfather.
