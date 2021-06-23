The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show kicked off on June 17 and it has been a tale of unseen drama and revelations

The episodes of the show that have aired sparked different reactions on social media among Nigerians

Music executive, Don Jazzy has also taken to social media to express astonishment and confusion over the secrets that have been spilling on the show

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show has turned out to be a tell-all situation as ex-housemates have refused to hold back their opinions and anger.

From Vee dragging Tolani Baj for going after her man, Neo in the house to Prince calling Wathoni insignificant, Nigerians have heard quite a lot of shocking revelations.

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija reunion show Photo credit: @donjazzy/@bigbronaija

Don Jazzy reacts

Music executive, Don Jazzy has also taken to social media to react to the secrets and revelations that have been spilt on the show.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Mavin boss expressed shock and said that he probably watched a different Lockdown show.

In the caption, he simply wrote a social media slang used to express different emotions:

"Omo."

Nigerians are shocked as well

Fans and colleagues of the Mavin boss took to the comment section to also express their astonishment.

Even the show host, Ebuka also dropped a comment in Igbo, read some comments below:

Ebuka:

"Aka aka ya, aka Jehovah na eme mma."

Evaxalordiah:

"I didn’t even watch it. So all of this is brand NEW for me! Welp!!!"

Chuey.chu:

"They lied to me."

Emmanyra:

"Lmfaoooooo, as in I’m flabbergasted. I Sha thought maybe I’m goin crazy."

Asisat_oshoala:

"Even people subscribe premium no see shishi. Scam!!"

Bobrisky slams Ka3na

Several Nigerians were buzzing with mixed reactions following an episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show, and one of such people was Bobrisky.

The episode saw Ka3na backtracking on her words as she admitted that she and Praise were indeed intimate in the house.

Reacting to her revelation, Bobrisky took to his page to question how one could claim to be a boss lady yet get intimate with someone on live television and still boldly try to criticise them.

