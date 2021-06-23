Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reacted to Ka3na's revelation about sleeping with Praise in the house

Recall the fourth episode of the reunion show saw Ka3na putting Praise down as she called him a '5 seconds man'

Bobrisky in a recent post, slammed the mother of one, advising her to remove the 'boss lady' tag from her bio

Several Nigerians have been buzzing with mixed reactions following the recent episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show, and one of such people is Bobrisky.

Bobrisky has blasted Ka3na for her comments about Priase. Photo credit: @bobrisky222, @official_ka3na, @itz_praise

Source: Instagram

Recall the recent episode saw Ka3na backtracking on her words as she admitted that she and Praise were indeed intimate in the house.

However, she defended the deed, claiming she only slept with him to prove a point and that she was the one who initiated the first move.

The self-acclaimed boss lady also went on to state that Praise did not last 5 seconds.

Reacting to her revelation, Bobrisky took to his page to question how one could claim to be a boss lady yet get intimate with someone on live television and still boldly try to criticize them

He continued:

"I'm personally coming for you cos you are classless and pls remove the boss lady sh*t on your bio ASAP. It's her gut for me."

See post below:

Bobrisky expressed displeasure at Ka3na's behaviour. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Wathoni and the triangles

The Big Brother Nigeria Reunion Show had fans on social media buzzing after so many highlights were aired. Fans seemed to have a lot to say about the exchange between two of the housemates, Prince and Wathoni.

During the show, Wathoni continued to emphasize that she wasn’t looking for a relationship in the house even when other housemates countered her claim.

According to them, Wathoni had been interested in Brighto, Prince and Eric.

Source: Legit.ng