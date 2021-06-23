Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior aka Zic Saloma, recently took to his Instagram page to show off his new home

The comedian known for his comic videos in which he dresses like different female characters, stated in his post that God made him a landlord

This comes barely two weeks after the skit-maker took to his Instagram page to celebrate getting a new car

Things are definitely looking good for Aloma Isaac Junior as barely two weeks after taking delivery of a new car, he has now become a landlord.

The excited Instagram comedian took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his new home which he accompanied with a caption:

"God made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God."

See post below:

The comedian shared the good news with his fans. Photo credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Many fans have reacted to the good news, pointing out that the comedy industry has proven to be lucrative.

Below are some comments:

seeplaceswithada:

"Omooo Na to start comedy too ooo Make una tell us truth Abeg."

iphy_love:

"Comedy is the new oil money. Congrats to Zics Aloma."

call_me_bernard:

"Comedy in less than 6months...What's going on?"

mizz_ihechi:

"Who's ready please, let's start comedy skit. I'm in the East and I have a functioning YouTube already."

anjiedaniels:

"Abeg how dem Dey start comedy o.... what’s the first step??"

A new ride

Barely two weeks ago, Zicsaloma rewarded himself for all his hard work by buying a Mercedes Benz SUV.

Saloma has been known to leave many Nigerians in stitches with his funny videos and a number of them were pleased with his new feat.

Taking to his Instagram story, the comedian reposted a congratulatory video from his colleague, Ada Jesus, who celebrated the great feat.

