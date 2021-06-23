Comedy is the New Oil Money: Reactions as Zicsaloma Becomes a Landlord Weeks after Buying Car
- Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior aka Zic Saloma, recently took to his Instagram page to show off his new home
- The comedian known for his comic videos in which he dresses like different female characters, stated in his post that God made him a landlord
- This comes barely two weeks after the skit-maker took to his Instagram page to celebrate getting a new car
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Things are definitely looking good for Aloma Isaac Junior as barely two weeks after taking delivery of a new car, he has now become a landlord.
The excited Instagram comedian took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his new home which he accompanied with a caption:
"God made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God."
Burna Boy shows off mansion, says 'if your crib doesn't have a pond with fishes, don't play with me'
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See post below:
Reactions
Many fans have reacted to the good news, pointing out that the comedy industry has proven to be lucrative.
Below are some comments:
seeplaceswithada:
"Omooo Na to start comedy too ooo Make una tell us truth Abeg."
iphy_love:
"Comedy is the new oil money. Congrats to Zics Aloma."
call_me_bernard:
"Comedy in less than 6months...What's going on?"
mizz_ihechi:
"Who's ready please, let's start comedy skit. I'm in the East and I have a functioning YouTube already."
anjiedaniels:
"Abeg how dem Dey start comedy o.... what’s the first step??"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A new ride
Barely two weeks ago, Zicsaloma rewarded himself for all his hard work by buying a Mercedes Benz SUV.
Saloma has been known to leave many Nigerians in stitches with his funny videos and a number of them were pleased with his new feat.
2pac no do pass like this: Reactions as Burna Boy sternly warns people who want to ‘play’ with his men
Taking to his Instagram story, the comedian reposted a congratulatory video from his colleague, Ada Jesus, who celebrated the great feat.
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Source: Legit.ng News