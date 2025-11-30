Nigeria will host the inaugural Africa International Defence Exhibition, reflecting the continent’s expanding defence and security landscape

The event is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees and delegations from more than 100 countries, showcasing technologies across all defence domains

The event aims to strengthen regional cooperation, promote industrial growth and support long-term capability development for African nations

The Federal Ministry of Defence, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), and dmg events have unveiled plans for the Africa International Defence Exhibition, scheduled for October 26–29, 2026, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The announcement underscores the swift evolution of Africa’s defence and security ecosystem, driven by rising investment across air, land, maritime, cyber and space domains.

Nigeria strengthens regional security with launch of Africa International Defence Exhibition

Source: UGC

It also reflects the continent’s growing commitment to industrial expansion, capability enhancement and long-term security partnerships.

Nigeria continues to play a leading role in shaping defence priorities across the region. With a proposed 2025 defence budget of N4.91 trillion and a historical average growth rate of 9.6 per cent in military spending since 1965, the nation is intensifying efforts to respond to shifting regional threats.

Ongoing modernisation initiatives, strengthened counter-terrorism strategies, and increased use of surveillance systems, unmanned platforms and homeland security technologies highlight this momentum.

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria offers an ideal setting for a global defence forum linking international manufacturers and service providers with governments and armed forces throughout the continent.

A Continental Hub for Engagement and Capability Building

Formed through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Defence, DICON and dmg events, the Africa International Defence Exhibition is expected to draw more than 30,000 visitors, 500 exhibitors, 200 speakers and official delegations from over 100 nations.

The exhibition will feature an extensive display of defence and security technologies from global companies, regional industries and emerging innovators. Live demonstrations across multiple operational domains, specialist theatre sessions, a hosted-buyer programme and both strategic and technical conferences will showcase the breadth of modern defence requirements.

The event aims to facilitate direct engagement between African governments and global suppliers interested in new technologies, industrial cooperation and sustainable capability development.

Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, described the exhibition as a major milestone for regional defence collaboration and industrial advancement. He stressed Nigeria’s commitment to reinforcing its military capacity while supporting broader continental stability.

Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, Director General of DICON, noted that the exhibition provides an opportunity to spotlight Nigeria’s defence-industrial potential and deepen collaboration with international partners. He emphasised that the initiative will help strengthen indigenous capacity and contribute to a more secure and resilient Africa.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, highlighted the organisation’s pride in partnering with the Nigerian government and defence institutions.

He noted that Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to capability development position it at the forefront of Africa’s security future, making Lagos a natural host for this landmark gathering.

Looking ahead, the Africa International Defence Exhibition is set to become a vital annual platform for policymakers, military leaders, manufacturers, technology developers, researchers and international delegations.

The event will foster extensive opportunities for industrial cooperation, procurement, investment and strategic partnerships, supporting Africa’s long-term security ambitions and capability growth.

