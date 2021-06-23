Some BBNaija Pepper Dem ex-housemates have taken to social media to react to the Lockdown reunion

Frodd, Tuoyo, and Elozonam were spotted in an Instagram live discussing the latest revelations on the show

Frodd stated that someone has to check on Ebuka's mental health as the things he hears at the reunion may be affecting him

Ex-housemates from the BBNaija Pepper Dem show Frodd, Tuoyo, Elozonam, and Omashola recently got together to share their opinion about the Lockdown show.

The men were amazed by the things they heard, noting that the reunion seemed to be better than the show itself.

Frodd, Tuoyo, Elozonam, and Omashola talk about the Lockdown reunion. Photos: @callme_frodd, @itstuoyoofficial, @elozonam

Pepper Dem vs Lockdown

Omashola asked his other colleagues if they preferred their set to the Lockdown set. While Frodd said he preferred the Pepper Dem gang, Omashola stated that he would have loved to be a part of the Lockdown set.

According to Omashola, the Lockdown ex-housemates ended up owning up to the things they denied doing in the house.

Frodd noted that the Lockdown show had a lot of content that was not shown to the viewers.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

abuja_kayamata:

"ALUMNI, THEY WERE SHOCKED TOO."

treasurejimoh:

"Ebuka can't be fine o , he needs some break for relief biko."

chidibanks:

"Osheyy Alumni gang."

official_omote:

"Las las na to make guys my friends cos I can’t deal with girls anymore."

adedoyin.alimi:

"But they're right...They are just disgracing themselves.. using Rated words like say."

Vee lambasts Tolanibaj

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee admitted to insulting Tolani Baj from a place of hurt after she left the house.

She noted that she had nothing bad to say about her colleague before, but she was pissed with her after Tolani Baj had an interview with Ebuka where she expressed interest in Neo.

Vee noted that she would never have that kind of feelings for Tolani's man. The dark-skinned beauty tagged Tolani a desperate woman in denial and urged her friends who could be watching her on TV to be scared.

Source: Legit