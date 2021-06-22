The BBNaija reunion show seems to have started on a very heated note with all the former housemates coming for each other

Prince recently addressed his love triangle on the show and said that Wathoni was too insignificant

This came after Wathoni had said she wasn’t looking for a relationship in the house because none of them was her type

The Big Brother Nigeria Reunion Show had fans on social media buzzing after so many highlights were aired. Fans seemed to have a lot to say about the exchange between two of the housemates, Prince and Wathoni.

They were not my type - Wathoni

During the show, Wathoni continued to emphasise that she wasn’t looking for a relationship in the house even when other housemates countered her claim.

According to them, Wathoni had been interested in Brighto, Prince and Eric.

BBNaija Reunion: Prince calls Wathoni insignificant. Photos: @princenelsonenwerem @wathonianyansi

Wathoni on the other hand claimed that she ‘wasn’t looking for man’ on the show and they all weren’t to her taste.

She also claimed to have told Prince to apply pressure with Tbaj, a claim Prince labelled to be false.

Prince calls Wathoni insignificant:

Also on the show, Prince explained that he was no longer going to address Wathoni’s situation. According to him, she was too insignificant.

His statement was followed by cries of surprise from the other housemates.

Fans react to Prince's outburst

As expected, Prince’s labelling of Wathoni as insignificant caused quite a buzz on social media with people sharing their take on it. Read some of the comments below:

Mr_chrixtian:

"She tried to belittle him first by saying she was only catching cruise with him...that he’s sooo not her type...nobody should come for prince pls...cos for any GBAs there’s always a refrigerated GBOs waiting at the end of the tunnel."

Raymondpeters_:

"Doesn’t make sense though, telling that to a lady with a child, say because you fine?? With bald head."

The_hadassah___:

"Serves her right! That’s what you get when you keep inserting yourself in people’s business.....Snack isonu."

Dgb_dgb_dgb:

"I like prince but he is doing too much in this reunion."

Gift_kays24:

"Prince is rude."

Tolani Baj slams Prince, says he wasn't man enough

In a recent episode, Prince also got the chance to express his mind about Tolani Baj going after Vee's man in the house even though they were best friends.

Tolani found Prince's statement funny and after laughing, she said that if he had been man enough, she would not have gone after Neo.

In her words:

"I wanted to use Neo to make you jealous, and let you know how a man should be because you're definitely not a man."

