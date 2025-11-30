The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on sexual violence after a recent conviction

The institution clarified that Mr Kolawole Muyiwa, convicted of violating a minor, was never a staff member

Vice Chancellor Prof. Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye stressed the need to set the record straight for public awareness

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) on Saturday decried sexual violence and disowned Mr Kolawole Muyiwa, who was convicted of violation, as a staff member of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of LASUED, Prof. Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the university maintained a zero-tolerance stance toward sexual violence, describing the act as debasing to humanity.

Convict was never a staff member

Speaking on the conviction of Muyiwa, Lafiaji-Okuneye stressed that the convict was never employed by the university. She explained that the clarification was necessary to discourage such behaviour and to put the records straight for public awareness.

She described Muyiwa as an intruder to the university community, introduced by Mr Sunday Fawowe, a lecturer who allowed his friend to use his office. It was in that office that the gross violation of a female student occurred.

Crime against a minor

The Vice Chancellor said the culprit exploited the opportunity to violate the student, who was a minor at the time the crime was committed in 2021.

According to her, the university reported the incident, after which Muyiwa was prosecuted and later convicted.

Court judgment misrepresented employment status

Lafiaji-Okuneye noted that the court’s judgment of February 27, 2025, which convicted Muyiwa, wrongly pronounced him a staff member of the institution. She stated:

“The university hereby unequivocally states that he was never in the employment of the institution.”

When contacted, Fawowe, who was linked in the judgment, declined to comment.

About LASUED

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a public institution dedicated to teacher training and higher education in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Established from the transformation of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), LASUED officially began operations in 2022.

Located in Oto/Ijanikin, the university builds on a long tradition of teacher education dating back to the Lagos Teacher Training College.

It offers over 60 programmes across multiple faculties, focusing on producing skilled educators and professionals. LASUED emphasises innovation, community service, and academic excellence, strengthening the link between education and societal development.

