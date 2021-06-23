Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, has joined numerous Nigerians that have continued to share their hot takes about the BBNaija reunion show

During the show, Ka3na admitted that she got intimate with Praise and that he could only last five seconds during their ‘entanglement’

This led to quite an uproar on social media and actress Iheme Nancy has said that she doesn’t agree that Ka3na is a boss lady

According to the movie star, a boss lady doesn’t kiss and tell and Ka3na telling the world it lasted five seconds is of no use

Nigerian movie star, Iheme Nancy, has taken to her Instagram page to react to the recently aired BBNaija reunion show where one of the housemates, Ka3na, blasted her colleague, Praise.

In the heated episode which had Nigerians buzzing on social media, Ka3na finally admitted that what was previously known as ‘aggressive cuddling’ on social media was actually she and Praise getting intimate under the sheets.

Ka3na says she was disappointed by Praise's 'performance'

Ka3na who also likes to be called the Boss Lady said that Praise however disappointed her because their ‘intimacy’ lasted only five seconds.

Explaining further, she revealed that Praise tried to redeem himself after the show but still messed up.

Actress Iheme Nancy has reacted to Ka3na's outburst about Praise during the BBNaija reunion show. Photos: @ihemenancy, @official_ka3na, @itz_praise.

Ka3na is not a boss lady for kissing and telling

Well, the female housemate’s outburst led to an uproar on social media and actress Iheme Nancy expressed her disappointment at Ka3na.

According to the film star, a real boss lady does not kiss and tell, adding that Ka3na did not deserve to be described as such.

Explaining further, Nancy said Ka3na had to accept that Praise was a man who got intimate with her. She also said the housemate telling the world he lasted five seconds was of no use.

In the caption of the post, the actress advised the show organisers to give all the housemates proper screen time so that the viewers would be carried along with their actions and judge better.

See her post below:

Nigerians share their thoughts

Read some of the comments from fans to the actress’ post below:

Biancahorchids1:

"The funniest part of this reunion is that is the guys have shame ohh but you see the girls they have sold all their shame in yaba market."

Mabel._abel:

"It was Just so so childish and immature and irritating and classless to think she thought she was even doing the right thing.. pure muuguuu ."

Mjzinny:

"Praise already told four persons before the reunion so he is the real kiss and tell, if ka3na dint say it properly those people praise told would have use it against her."

Gladyschiamaka9:

"What did u guys expect wen praise had already told few house mates, Praise got what he deserves, that guy mouth no dey rest abeg. After all we all sometimes in life does mistake we are ashamed off, Bosslady or not she is human. Sh*it happens."

Bobrisky blasts Ka3na for calling Praise a 5-seconds guy

Several Nigerians have been buzzing with mixed reactions following the recent episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show, and one of such people is Bobrisky.

Recall the recent episode saw Ka3na backtracking on her words as she admitted that she and Praise were indeed intimate in the house.

Reacting to her revelation, Bobrisky took to his page to question how one could claim to be a boss lady yet get intimate with someone on live television and still boldly try to criticise them.

