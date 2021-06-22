The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has opened up on how the ruling APC can remain in the country

Gbajabiamila on Monday, June 21, identified deliberate and effective system of leadership recruitment for the party's survival

According to him, APC should identify competent people withing and outside Nigeria to be effective champions of progressivism

Abuja - For the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressive movement to survive in Nigeria, there must be a deliberate and effective system of leadership recruitment to identify and prepare people, especially the youth, to occupy the important offices of party and government.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila made the remark on Monday, June 21, at the 2021 Progressives Youth Conference of the APC in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, his special adviser on media and publicity, the speaker said this was the practice all over the world, especially in countries where democracy had developed over the years.

According to Gbajabiamila, APC needs to identify competent people both at home and in the Diaspora and bring them on board to be "effective champions of progressivism in the country and in government."

The speaker also said translating good manifestos into policies by political parties remained the foundation for achievements.

Gbajabiamila also said the most important factor that determined whether a political party in government would succeed in implementing its manifesto would be the process by which the party arrived at the manifesto in the first instance.

The Speaker noted that the second most important consideration for successfully implementing political party manifestos was the character and ability of the men and women to be chosen from amongst the ranks of the party’s membership to take up office in government and drive the implementation of the manifestos.

"Character speaks to questions of integrity and loyalty. Loyalty to country, and the foundational principles of the party. Whereas ability speaks to competence and the capacity of the individual to practice statecraft in a way that translates principles into action, and action into achievement.

"...in politics and governance, personnel is policy. Personnel is also identity. The men and women we choose to fly the party’s flag in elections, the people we appoint as heads of departments, and as political and policy aides; the people we select to manage the affairs of our party from the wards through to the national headquarters all together make up the face of the party", he added.

