President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the people who are threatening the peace of the country to desist from their illicit act

The president gave the warning in Abuja on Monday, June 21, during a gathering organised by the Progressives Youths Conference

Buhari also noted that his government would not tolerate any form of act that can jeopardise the peaceful coexistence of ethnic groups in the country

Following the incessant kidnappings and killings of innocent Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country would be brought to book.

Buhari also assured that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort would be spared in tackling every form of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a warning message to those threatening the peace of Nigeria. Credit: Femi Adesina

Speaking at the first Progressives Youths Conference on Monday, June 21, in Abuja and attended by Legit.ng, the president urged the APC youths to seize the opportunity to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind them, asking them to forge a better future for the party and the country.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, said all the policies initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

Buhari says his government has impacted Nigeria positively

He added that there is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.

Buhari said:

"As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I will like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

"As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly."

While commending the APC youth wing for organising the event, Buhari urged them never to despair, nor relent in the joint task of nation-building.

The Yobe state governor and APC caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, in his address, said that the future of the ruling and indeed the country lies with the youths.

He noted:

"So, we cannot afford to discard the youth in the affairs of the party. We must invest in the youth for a better future for the party and country. Therefore, this conference and theme are both strategic and timely for a prosperous future for the party and our beloved country.

"I am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever-growing political party."

The APC national youth leader, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, said the conference was organised based on the need to galvanise the progressive movement in the country.

The youth leader who recalled how President Buhari consistently scored over 10 million votes in the three general elections he participated in since 1999, urged the youths to translate their numerical strength into votes for the APC in the 2023 general election.

