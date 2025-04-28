Primate Ayodele has predicted that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu will succeed President Tinubu after his expected second term ends in 2031

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has unveiled a series of new prophecies, including a bold prediction regarding who will succeed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after his expected two-term tenure.

Ayodele revealed that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, would emerge as the country's next president in 2031.

Ayodele mentions name of Tinubu's successor

Primate Ayodele confidently declared:

"After Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu will take over."

He also predicted that many governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would defect or work covertly for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

"The majority of these PDP governors are not going to be with their presidential candidate," Ayodele asserted.

APC will Struggle in Anambra, senate president Warned

Turning to state-level politics, Ayodele forecasted a setback for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, predicting that Governor Chukwuma Soludo would maintain his stronghold.

"APC will lose Anambra State because the people will still vote for Soludo," he stated.

The cleric also issued a warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urging him to pray against the possibility of another scandal rocking his leadership.

On former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ayodele suggested that a political comeback was possible if he sought divine intervention.

"Ambode will re-launch his political career if he prays very well," Ayodele said.

Security Concerns and Foreign Military Presence

Primate Ayodele raised alarm over Nigeria’s security, claiming that American submarines had been sighted in Nigerian waters.

"American submarines are on Nigeria’s water. What they are doing there I cannot say. Nigeria must be on the alert because their presence is not in Nigeria’s interest," he warned.

He advised President Tinubu to urgently overhaul the security architecture, warning that the system had been compromised.

Additionally, he urged caution regarding potential foreign interference, particularly from a future Donald Trump administration.

The cleric also sounded a note of caution to Vice President Kashim Shettima, advising vigilance to avoid political risks during Tinubu’s second term.

Political Turbulence and Caution Against Opposition Figures

Ayodele predicted unrest within the Nigeria Police Force, foreseeing the removal of the current Inspector General of Police. He also warned the wife of the Imo State governor to remain alert to avoid a possible kidnapping threat.

Addressing the broader political landscape, Ayodele urged Nigerians to be wary of prominent opposition figures, warning that supporting them could worsen the nation’s situation.

"Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, and Seyi Makinde will make things more difficult for Nigerians, even worse than what they are going through under Tinubu now," he said.

He cautioned:

"Voting for any of these politicians in the next election will be more disastrous. Nigerians must never contemplate the choice of any of these politicians. Rather, they should stick with Tinubu."

Tinubu’s Second Term Will Be Better says Ayodele

Despite acknowledging the current challenges, Primate Ayodele expressed optimism about the future, assuring Nigerians that Tinubu’s second term would bring about positive change.

"Tinubu’s second term will be better than his first term. The same Tinubu that has taken Nigeria to where it is now will also bring the nation out of its current situation in his second term. Nigerians should exercise patience," he concluded.

