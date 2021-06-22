The ruling All Progressives Congress has been successfully rescued from collapse says Mala Buni

According to Governor Buni who is also the chairman of the party, APC is now strong and reliable

Meanwhile, the chairman said the future of the party belongs to the youths and as such cannot leave them behind

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have disintegrated if not for his team's leadership, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has declared.

According to Buni who is the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, when he took over the party's leadership, it was enmeshed in a civil war, Punch Newspaper reports.

APC has been rescued from collapse according to the caretaker chairman, Buni. Photo: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Facebook

He said this in an address at the first APC National Youth Conference with the theme: ‘The Future Is A Decision’, which was held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Buni stated:

“I am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever-growing political party.”

Going further, the chairman noted that the future of the APC belongs to the youths and the party will do everything to carry them along.

He added:

“We must invest in the youth for a better future for the party and country. Therefore, this conference and theme are both strategic and timely for a prosperous future for the party and our beloved country.”

Why President Buhari failed to deliver on campaign promises in first tenure

In another report, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the feud between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government prevented President Muhammadu Buhari from delivering most of his campaign promises during his first four-year tenure.

The senator stated that the dispute between the two arms of government cost the APC four years.

He added:

“For four years (2015 to 2019), our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament – the National Assembly – and the Executive arm of government."

Senator Abaribe pushes for southeast 2023 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC against citing insecurity as a reason why the southeast should not be given a chance to produce their 2023 presidential candidates.

Abaribe said at the inauguration of Igbonine, a group promoting Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in Enugu, that the APC and the PDP cannot pretend not to be aware that the Igbo had been pushed to the fringes in the country.

He pointed out that every Igbo believes that is a Nigerian and therefore has a legal right ”to aspire to President of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng