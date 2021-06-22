There is a likelihood that the ruling All Progressives Congress will have issues after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office

According to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the party must start planning to sustain the goodwill the current administration might have

Meanwhile, the senate president revealed the reason why some Buhari's promises to Nigerians was stalled

Abuja - In what will excite some opposition party members, a warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will have a difficult time after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, has been given by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He gave this warning during an event held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.

Things might be difficult for APC after Buhari's exit, Ahmad Lawan claims.

According to him, APC must start sustaining the goodwill and legacies of the present administration, Daily Trust added.

He said:

“Whether we like it or not, the truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the person with the bulk of the support we get across this country in APC.

“[And] when he leaves, he would still have some roles, but I daresay that it is after he leaves office that APC will face its challenge.

Going further, he revealed the reason why the party has not fulfiled its promise to Nigerians. According to him, this is as a result of the feud between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government.

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has urged the ruling APC to field a southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state and serving senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District made the statement in an interview with a radio station on Wednesday, June 16.

According to him, the idea for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to a southerner is to ensure justice and fairness.

In a related development, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has urged Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling on Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the APC support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

Addressing reporters in Abuja including a Legit.ng reporter on behalf of members drawn from the six geo-political zones, PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia pledged the group’s preparedness for the 2023 polls.

