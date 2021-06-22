Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has taken to social media to motivate fans with the touching story of how she was able to make it in life

The movie star recounted how her wealthy father refused to train her beyond secondary school because he had no need for a girl child

Eucharia said she has now made sure her father’s name has been engraved in the map of the world after bagging her PhD

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Eucharia Anunobi recently bagged a PhD and she has now taken to social media to reveal that it wasn’t all peaches and roses.

In a lengthy note on her verified Instagram page, the actress shared how God changed her destiny in the twinkling of an eye.

She started out by recounting how her rich father refused to train her after high school because he felt the female gender was useless to him and wouldn’t carry his name anywhere.

Actress and PhD holder Eucharia Anunobi recounts how her father didn't want her to further her education over being a girl. Photos: @euchariaanunobi.

Source: Instagram

Eucharia disclosed that she struggled by herself and became a model, an ex-beauty queen, a popular actress, a preacher, and now a PhD holder in Christian Education and Ministerial Arts.

According to the veteran film star, she had engraved her father’s name on the map of the world.

In her words:

“And this girl child struggled all by herself, and is a model, a former beauty Queen, a famous super star actress, a preacher. AND NOW THAT GIRL CHILD IS A PH.D HOLDER IN CHRISTIAN EDUCATION AND MINISTERIAL ARTS. AND SHE HAS ENGRAVED HER FATHER'S NAME ON THE MAP OF THE WORLD AND STILL CARVING IT AND WILL KEEP CARVING IT UNTIL THE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST ‼️❗‼️❗❗

I AM THAT GIRL CHILD AND MY NAME IS APOSTLE DR EUCHARIA AKUWA ANUNOBI ‼️

Celebrate God on my behalf .”

See her post below:

Fans react to Eucharia's touching story

Congratulations started to pour in for the actress from fans and colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

Dukeayo:

“Congratulations Dr ❤️Your testimonies will forever be permanent and greater things you shall achieve for I pray the spirit and grace of God will never depart from you. Amen .”

l.tobiloba:

“Back in the days, female children ain’t seen as investment. Thank God for Equality Equations in the new century building a bright future investing in women and girls too.”

Wallpaperplace:

“His refusal to train you pushed you to greater heights... forgive the man jare. Congratulations on your PHD again .”

Victory_godfrey1:

“God is wonderful.”

Nice one.

Eucharia Anunobi reintroduces herself after bagging PhD

The movie star took to her Instagram page to proudly announce that she is now a PhD holder.

In a video shared on her page, the filmmaker held two scrolls and explained that one of them was an honorary doctorate degree award from Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International in Christian Leadership and Missions.

Not stopping there, Eucharia said the second scroll was not an award but a degree that she laboured and had sleepless nights for. She said she had to face a panel for it after hours of studying and reading.

